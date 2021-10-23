Angelina Jolie Lets Daughter Zahra Borrow Her 2014 Oscars Dress For ‘Eternals’ Premiere | in Spanish.

The Monday night premiere of “Eternals” was a family affair for Angelina Jolie, right down to the model for her children.

The Academy Award-winning actress walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles with five of her six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, twins Vivian and Knox, 13, and son Julie, 17. Old Pax Thein was not walking. Attend the event.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie said she and her kids wear “all-classic” clothes and “recycle my old things.”

Fashion stores soon noticed that Zahra appeared in a long, silver and champagne dress that her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Directed by Chloe Chow, Marvel Studios’ latest image, “Eternals,” stars Julie as Thena, an immortal character tasked with helping protect Earth and who can forge weapons of cosmic energy. The movie, starring Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Camille Nanjiani, will be released in theaters on November 5.

Jolie and her eldest daughter appeared together at the Variety “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills, California, last month. The actor was present to honor the young national poet Amanda Gorman.

Speaking to Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Naket for Time magazine last year, Jolie praised Zahra, whom she called “a wonderful African woman.”

“My daughter is from Ethiopia,” he said. “I learned a lot from her. She is my family, but she is a wonderful African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her relationship, and that is something I am only afraid of.

