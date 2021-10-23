The Other Way Film Festival returns as a showcase for sustainable cinema

37 audiovisual pieces make up the program for the seventh edition of the Sustainable Film Festival The Other Way Film Festival (AWFF), a showcase of the greenest cinema and documentaries, which can be enjoyed until October 28.

The new version is already a reality, with simultaneous launches in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Malaga, Mallorca, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Toledo, Valladolid and Vigo with the screening of the documentary “Dear Children of the Future”.

Of these 37 pieces, 16 documentaries and 11 compete in the official section of the Odyssey Prize from the jury of €3,500, excluding the audience award.

Six other titles remaining compete in the Impact section, for which the Audience Award will be awarded exclusively, which consists of an Environmental Notebook.

In addition, ten short films can be viewed in the “Rueda por el Cambio” session, in Cineteca MadridThey compete for the jury prize – worth 400 euros – and the audience prize – worth 200 euros -.

In this edition, the jury consists of Jimena AhrensburgDocumentary Channel Programming Director Epic; Bochosinger old morla; And Christina AparicioJournalist at Film magazine crocodile.

“Let’s collect our hopes”

“Let’s Gather Hope” is the motto chosen this year for the AWFF “Because Together We Are Stronger”, explained competition director, Marta García Larriu, to EFEverde, which in this edition “there are many causes, many movements and many actions that celebrate”.

For the director, the aim of the festival is to impart knowledge because “information is power”. He explains that in the case of Europe, we often don’t really realize the great effects of climate change, so bringing in stories and facts from elsewhere “makes us aware of what’s going on”.

Thus, the documentary film, which the festival began with filming, “Dear Children of the Future” is a feature film by the German director. Franz Bohm which tells the parallel stories of three young activists. One, from Uganda, explains how, as a result of climate change, her family was forced to sell crops that were working for a living, as drought and heavy rains bankrupted them.

The entrance to the opening of the festival in the Cineteca de Madrid. EFE / Pablo Rojo.

Film screenings are complemented by a seminar with representatives of institutions, public administration, scientists or environmental experts “to delve into the topic that we are discovering at the festival and to understand the relationship it has with us in the region in which we are.”, explains García Lario.

in this meaning Adorn Rubio Rickina،, Director of “People Power” at green area Spain and the moderator of the first symposium called for “individual responsibility” and “social commitment” to tackle climate change.

Rubio assessed the AWFF’s “commitment to sustainability”, “promoting green production through the films it presents and through the workshops it organizes.”

Outside of programming, the AWFF offers “Training Committed Filmmakers”, children’s screenings and “SANNAS Harvest”, the latter goal being to “offer an alternative business development, focused on the triple balance: Economic, Social and Environmental” (ESG). Everdi

