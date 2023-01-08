Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin addresses the crowd for the first time after suffering a heart attack

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cincinnati (USA), January 8 (dpa / EP) –

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who is still in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a cardiac arrest, addressed his followers for the first time on social media, asking them to continue to “pray for him.”

And the 24-year-old athlete wrote on his official account on the social network: “I am grateful to everyone who reached out to me and prayed. This will make me stronger in the path of recovery. Keep praying for me.” Twitter.

The Buffalo Bills professional has since had his breathing tube removed, the next step in his remarkable recovery since he went into cardiac arrest and was revived during Monday’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team said his neurological function remains normal and that they have spoken with his family and the care team at University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Hamlin was on his way to tackle midway through the first quarter of Monday’s game, a typical defensive play in a football game, when a Bills outfielder tackled Bengals player Tee Higgins to the ground.

Higgins went shoulder first in his motion and hit the defender in the chest. Hamlin got up after the tackle, straightened his helmet, and fell seconds later. He had to be revived in the field and his condition was critical.

More Stories

Tony Rodriguez Duvale: I was different in Asia and in the United States

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Risk of Ebola outbreak in Uganda affecting Europe remains ‘extremely low’

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Deschamps signs extension to continue to lead France

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The PSG boss expects Messi to play on Wednesday

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Novak Djokovic will face Denis Shapovalov in the quarterfinals in Adelaide

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Demar Hamlin’s parents met with Joe Biden, the President of the United States

4 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Tony Rodriguez Duvale: I was different in Asia and in the United States

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10 step by step

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

An American company offers artwork for 80 thousand per month – Uno TV

50 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mali vs Uganda Live Streaming and Direct International Friendly Match. Time, past data and betting odds

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Tomás Unger: “The size of the universe amazed me” | Science and Technology | Interview | Sunday

8 hours ago Mia Thompson