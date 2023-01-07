Deschamps signs extension to continue to lead France

After leading France to the World Cup final, manager Didier Deschamps has signed him up for another title shot, extending his contract until July 2026.

The French Football Federation announced the contract extension on Saturday.

A World Cup winner as a player, Deschamps took charge of the French national team in July 2012 and led France to the World Cup title in 2018, defeating Croatia in the World Cup final.

Under Deschamps, France defended their World Cup title in Qatar, losing an epic final to Argentina, who won their third title by defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw that included two goals from the 35-year-old. Lionel Messi and a hat-trick from his heir, French striker Kylian Mbappe.

Deschamps has a good working relationship with the president of the FFF, Noël Le Graët.

“In Qatar, we almost achieved what we wanted, winning the World Cup. There were a lot of positives in mind,” Deschamps said on Saturday.

The French players were frustrated after losing such a tense final, but were touched by the welcome they received upon their arrival home.

“When we got back to France, I realized how emotional and passionate the World Cup can generate,” said Deschamps. “We’ve had a lot of support. You can count on me to keep France on top.”

The federation said that Deschamps’ right arm, assistant coach Guy Stéphane, will also remain with the French national team, as will goalkeeper coach Frank Raviot and fitness coach Cyril Moen.

In 139 matches under Deschamps, France won 89, drew 28 and lost only 22, scoring 279 goals and allowing 119 goals.

France reached the final of the European Championship on home soil in 2016, losing 1-0 to Portugal in extra time.

But Euro 2020 was a disappointment as France lost to Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16. Germany is the host country for the 2024 edition.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, which begins in June of that year.