bypass cable TV streaming; Netflix, spoiled

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

content flow It was first placed over conventional television in the United States. According to a Nielsen study, in July, Americans watched more content via streaming platforms. flow Than on cable TV, which is an important landmark of the content.

The flow Television accounted for 34.8% of all television viewing time in the United States during July, while cable television attracted 34.4%, according to the audience measurement specialist company.

The total time Americans spent in these new ways watching television increased by 22.6% from the previous year, while time watching cable decreased by 8.9%.

Netflix was a service flow Most viewed last month, driven by his series Weird things, followed by YouTube. The most popular series on Hulu were Only the murders in the building s bearWhile that of Amazon Prime Video was the new series station list And new episodes of boys.

During the summer vacation months, with no school, kids tend to spend more time consuming content, which can lead to more time spent on YouTube and other streaming platforms in July.

Also, when there are no Olympics, there is often a dearth of major sporting events in the summer months, and sports are a big difference from cable TV.

With information from EFE.

More Stories

The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Festival de Cine Ambiental Planet On se realizará en Medellín y Bogotá

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Cineteca Mexiquense celebrates its fourth anniversary

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Cineteca Mexiquense is invited to celebrate its fourth anniversary with presentations, talks and workshops

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Chacas is the author of Who Killed Sarah? Returns with “Where There Was Fire”

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Roberto Jaramillo: the birth of an actor who pursues his passion – El Sol de León

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Metaverse will revolutionize medicine – TyN . Magazine

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

Matthias Baeza Parker prepares to complete a world record

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | It’s official, so you can hide ‘Online’ for a specific contact | Tools | Android | Features | connection | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

55 mins ago Leo Adkins

Miniso apologizes for introducing itself as a Japanese brand

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Brazil will have the largest amusement park in the NBA outside the United States | Mexico news

1 hour ago Leland Griffith