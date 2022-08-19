bypass cable TV streaming; Netflix, spoiled

content flow It was first placed over conventional television in the United States. According to a Nielsen study, in July, Americans watched more content via streaming platforms. flow Than on cable TV, which is an important landmark of the content.

The flow Television accounted for 34.8% of all television viewing time in the United States during July, while cable television attracted 34.4%, according to the audience measurement specialist company.

The total time Americans spent in these new ways watching television increased by 22.6% from the previous year, while time watching cable decreased by 8.9%.

Netflix was a service flow Most viewed last month, driven by his series Weird things, followed by YouTube. The most popular series on Hulu were Only the murders in the building s bearWhile that of Amazon Prime Video was the new series station list And new episodes of boys.

During the summer vacation months, with no school, kids tend to spend more time consuming content, which can lead to more time spent on YouTube and other streaming platforms in July.

Also, when there are no Olympics, there is often a dearth of major sporting events in the summer months, and sports are a big difference from cable TV.

With information from EFE.