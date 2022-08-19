The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

Uganda, a landlocked country in East Africa, has discovered 31 million tons of gold.

This is more than the amount of all gold mined during human history, the equivalent of $12.8 trillion.

Agency Reuters A spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Suleiman Muita, noted that “in the past two years, aerial exploration has been carried out across the country, followed by geophysical and geochemical studies and analyzes. Moita stated that about 320,158 tons of refined gold can be extracted from 31 million tons of gold raw.”

Most of the deposits were discovered in Karamoja, a sprawling arid region in the northeastern corner of the country on the border with Kenya. Large reserves are also found in the eastern, central and western regions of the East African country.

You can also read: Medellín with the lowest unemployment rate in four years