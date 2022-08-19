The discovery of 31 million tons of gold in Uganda

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Uganda, a landlocked country in East Africa, has discovered 31 million tons of gold.

This is more than the amount of all gold mined during human history, the equivalent of $12.8 trillion.

Agency Reuters A spokesman for the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Suleiman Muita, noted that “in the past two years, aerial exploration has been carried out across the country, followed by geophysical and geochemical studies and analyzes. Moita stated that about 320,158 tons of refined gold can be extracted from 31 million tons of gold raw.”

Most of the deposits were discovered in Karamoja, a sprawling arid region in the northeastern corner of the country on the border with Kenya. Large reserves are also found in the eastern, central and western regions of the East African country.

You can also read: Medellín with the lowest unemployment rate in four years

More Stories

Festival de Cine Ambiental Planet On se realizará en Medellín y Bogotá

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Cineteca Mexiquense celebrates its fourth anniversary

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Cineteca Mexiquense is invited to celebrate its fourth anniversary with presentations, talks and workshops

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Chacas is the author of Who Killed Sarah? Returns with “Where There Was Fire”

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Roberto Jaramillo: the birth of an actor who pursues his passion – El Sol de León

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

From Kenya to Thailand, natural environments are protected from overcrowding

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science.- Shrimp make more noise due to higher temperatures – Publimetro México

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Check out Newcastle – Manchester City Live TV

25 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Astronomers trace the life of our sun and predict when it will die: this is how the story ends | Science and Ecology | Dr..

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

Bearded vulture flies reappear in France … after more than 100 years – El Financiero

36 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Weather in the United States: temperature and probability of rain in Dallas on August 19

52 mins ago Leland Griffith