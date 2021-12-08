Campanella: “I judge cinema more by what I see than by film”

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Spanish cinema

Valladolid (Spain), Oct 28 (EFE). – Argentine director Juan Jose Campanella on Thursday distinguished between the films seen in cinemas from those broadcast on television and platforms: “I judge cinema more by how I look at it how I consume it than by the film I watch,” he emphasized.

Campanella on Thursday gave major film lessons at Semenci, Valladolid International Film Week (north-central Spain) and lamented that “cinema as a medium now has its life on television”, a situation he believes has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the closure of rooms during the first months of confinement. .

The winner of the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film for “The Secret in Their Eyes” in 2009 admitted that he considers tapes that go to platforms “for television, not cinema”, and in this sense he differentiated between these two ways of viewing. Films.

“The cinema will be seen in theaters with 300 people, 300 of us laugh, we feed laughter, laughter is louder. If something is sad, we start crying at the same time,” said the director.

During his time back at Seminci, a festival linked to his career and awarded this year with a Spike of Honor, he spoke of the transformation the sector is undergoing, at a time when “everything that’s being presented, even in Hollywood, is coming out on TV”.

About the fact that the “directors with all odds” that the US greats have shown their projects on platforms like Netflix, Campanella asked, “if they hand the pie, what’s left for me?”.

The director, who was nominated for another Oscar for “The Son of the Bride” and won in Spain two Goiás awards, warned that this situation had been exacerbated by the epidemic, because “for the first time in history all cinemas are closed at the same time. It makes people afraid to go.”

On his way to see films at the cinema, he said that he had to leave the hall with the three-Oscar winner “Twelve Years a Slave” (2013) by Steve McQueen, because he “was too good” and was supposed to have a “two-hour torture session”.

“It accomplishes what is fundamental to the film, which is not telling a story but getting people to live the story,” he explained.

In front of the reception room of the Calderon Theater filled with students and film lovers, the Argentine director considered that to work in this sector it is necessary to have “rhino skin” in the face of criticism, because “everything is plotting against him and not in his favour.”

During the master class, he advised to separate criticism “of the person who wants to destroy you from the person who wants to improve you”, while at the same time trusting one’s potential, knowing that there are always things to improve.

More Stories

The perfect host movie reaches the US audience

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Entertainment options without leaving your car – El Sol de México

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

3 Most Watched Movies on Netflix in the Last Week (December 28 – November 5)

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The film, Waiting to Float, will have a tour of its locations

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The result of “La Casa de Papel”‘s victories in Canada and the United States is the most watched on Netflix

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

‘Los Mercenarios 4’ Release Date (2022), Trailer, Cast. Movie starring Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tips For Developing Your Business Web Portal as per business needs

4 mins ago Leo Adkins

The National Institute of Statistics promotes the constitutional controversy against the Union spending budget for the fiscal year 2022

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Thai League postpones the start of its matches for two weeks due to “Covid-19”

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Here’s how Ditto can improve your Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl gaming experience – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The patient with the omicron variant is fine and there are no injuries: SSa

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring