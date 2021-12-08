Paramount+ US Ranking: Top 10 Movies Watched Today Tuesday, December 7

Get the most out of your free time. Instead of wasting it searching for the best movies, use the tools that this streaming platform offers you.

1. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who suffered from this epidemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they’ll never be the same again.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Patrol Paw is on his way to take off. When Humdinger, his biggest rival, becomes mayor of a nearby adventure town and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set out to take on this new challenge. As a pup must confront his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Armed with new and exciting gadgets and equipment, Paw Patrol fight together to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Clifford the big red dog

The girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

4. Christmas in a Noisy House (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

5. SpongeBob: The Movie

There are problems with Bikini Bottom: the crown of King Neptune has disappeared and doubts fall on Mr. Krabs. SpongeBob walks with Patrick, his best friend, to the dangerous city of Shell to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

6. SpongeBob: Rescue Hero

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick away from Bikini Bottom to save him.

7. The religion of inequality

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) team up to make the perfect Christmas for their kids. This new team is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s lovable and lovable dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. A sequel to the movie “Fathers of Inequality”.

8. Unequal parents

A newly married CEO, Brad Taggart, does his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it extremely difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will only get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of two children. A strong rivalry develops between them: one is trying to integrate into his new family, while the other is trying to get his ex-wife and children back.

9. Paranormal Activity: Closest Relatives

The next movie in the “Paranormal Activity” franchise.

10. No final

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned before and memories of places he’s never been to before. After self-medicating and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secretive group calling themselves the Infinites comes to his rescue and reveals that his memories are real.

