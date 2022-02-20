Canelo Alvarez responded to his critics with a gesture between laughs

Canelo Alvarez mocked his critics on social networks (Image: Instagram / @canelo)

Saul Alvarez He is in one of his best moments as a professional and currently holds all the titles available in average super weight; However, as is already the case about Guadalajara, criticism does not stop around his character.

Even while researching his next opponents for 2022, the opinion of boxing fans is divided over his possible selection, because although nothing has been decided yet, Imagine cinnamon is that no opponent will leave all his followers happy.

That is why he decided to post a story on his account. Instagram To mock all the remarks he receives while deciding on his next opponent, because in the opinion of the Mexican, his critics have always believed that he avoided fighting one boxer or another.

Canelo Alvarez responded to his critics with a nod between laughs (Image: Twitter / @Canelo)

The post you shared cinnamon Alvarez from the account Tweet embedwho has defended the Mexican from all the criticism he receives through this type of memes, making fun of the fact that regardless of the competitor, A guy from Jalisco will always look bad.

“If Charlo fights, he avoids Bevol; if Bevol fights, Charlo avoids; If he fights against Betervieb, he avoids Bevol; If Benavides fights, he avoids Charlo; If Charlo had fought, he would have avoided Benavides; If Bevol fought, he avoided Betervieb; If Petervian fought, Charlo would have avoided; If Benavidz fights, he avoids Petrbiev; If Bevol fought, he avoided Benavids; If Benavidez fights, he avoids Bevol; If Betervieb fought, he avoided Benavids. fried brain. This is the translation of the post shared by Alvarez.

Additionally, the Mexican added the small phrase “I like this‘, with three tokens of laughter, for he found it funny how this defense had been presented in his favour.

Canelo Alvarez could face Germal Charlo and David Benavides in 2022 (Photos: futureofboxingcanelo @benavidez300/IG.)

Due to the fact that in recent weeks all kinds of rumors have appeared about his possible rivals, the man from Guadalajara. It was brief through Twitter He denied any agreement that could be talked about in the various mediaHe stated that nothing has been decided yet, so any scenario could happen in the future.

“Nothing has been confirmed regarding my upcoming battle.”

These statements came after two leaks that put two Mexican offers on the table. Both with extravagant personality like a locked bag This includes different competitors.

Canelo Alvarez has denied rumors of his upcoming fight: “Nothing has been confirmed” (Image: Twitter / @Canelo)

The first of these was given by Mike Cooper Prestigious reporter ESPNWho announced that the office boxingwho is responsible for the promoter Eddie Hearnhe was going to propose a duo fight group against Dmitry Bevol and Gennady Golovkin.

The first match will be against the Russian fighter, Dmitriy Bevolat 175 pounds, with which the Mexican will seek to win the Light Heavyweight belt again, although this time from World Boxing Association (AMB) May is the key date.

If he beats the Russian champion, he will come later Gennady Golovkin To complete the trilogy on September 17, 2022 and where he will return to 168 pounds To defend their titles undisputed average super weight.

Canelo Alvarez holds all the middleweight titles (Photo: Ed Mulholland/Match Room Boxing/AFP)

for these two battles, cinnamon Alvarez will add to his fortune $85 million As an insured bag and with boxing As a promoter that makes this double battle possible, it is broadcast in the United States via the platform dazn.

On the other hand, the latest suggestion revealed by Dan Raphael referred to the two facing off Bevol GolovkinPromoter Haimon will send him a new offer with competitors: Jermal Charlotte And the David Benavidestwo of the boxers that Mexican fans demand the most.

According to various rumors, in these two battles, the man from Guadalajara will receive almost a purse 100 million dollars As a secure bag, they would both be the highest paid in their entire careers, a number that could make them choose this duo.

