Cannabis, which can be a “super plant” in the face of drought

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Alexandra Martins
  • BBC News World

image source, Science Photo Library

explained,

Purslane remains highly productive even under drought conditions.

It is so common that in some countries it is consumed in soups or salads.

But few suspect that this plant, which in some places is considered a cannabis or cannabis, has extraordinary abilities.

Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslaneIt provides important clues to creating drought-resistant crops, according to a new study by scientists at Yale University in the United States.

But how does this grass manage to survive the harsh conditions of water scarcity and remain so productive?

More Stories

Youtuber threatens restaurant to ship food they want for free

10 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In less than 8 seconds, search for the word “PAELLA” – Teach me about science

18 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

YouTuber threatened to charge a millionaire for a restaurant that doesn’t give him free food

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia denounces British spy plane violating its airspace world | Dr..

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

What are the “hunger stones” that appear in Europe?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Putin offers weapons to allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa | world | Dr..

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Carl Sagan’s disturbing 1995 predictions about the modern world that came true | Science and Ecology | Dr..

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The 2022 US Open has already had its first dip | Tennis

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cannabis, which can be a “super plant” in the face of drought

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Elections in the United States bring little change to social networks | United State

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

New arrangement: 134 countries you can travel to without a visa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson