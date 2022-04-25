Centralization of public health services benefits the non-beneficiaries – El Sol de Puebla

The centralization of services State public health can be beneficial to those who lack medical rights, because they will have themaccess opportunity standardized medical treatments. However, the way in which the union proposed the case to the entities is questionable. do it for individual agreements With each state, it can give way to lack of control, inefficiency, and eventual failure.

This was what Juan Manuel MessinasDoctor of Laws from the Complutense University of Madrid and a lawyer from the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala, discovered on the proposal of the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresented to all the governors of the country, Only on April 11th.

in the cityThe topic was announced by the Poblano Executive Chairman, Miguel Barbosa Huertaone day after meeting with the Federal President in Mexico City. Accompanied by the statements, the Governor expressed his opinion on the importance of the State Health Secretariat, highlighting its importance in covering healthcare throughout the entity.

Although since then avoid talking On whether or not Puebla would accept this accession, the government official replied that his decision would come until it was confirmed that it was a bilateral deal and real benefits: “We defend the poblanos and the poblanas”, She graduated on April 13th at a press conference.

He added that public health system Poblano is the strongest in the entire country, its coverage extending even to patients from other entities who come to the entity for treatment by poblano doctors.

However, Mecinas stated in an interview that it is It’s hard to ignore the truth Those entities that do not agree to the deal will be excluded from future budget increases. Faced with this reality, Puebla could go through a moment of financial uncertainty, something that is not appropriate for the state at this time.

Despite this, the expert stated that Federalization of systems Health can bring many benefits to both the people and the treasury.

unite and save

One of the main problems The country is currently facing inequality in local health services. Therefore, if there is a unified strategy, it can be unified Better procedures Thus, health services are greatly improved everywhere.

“it’s not possible It has a lot of health systems (…) No country in the world has Up to Mexico”, Al-Faqih mentioned to this publishing house.

He added that in addition to that There will be great savings for public funds. The reason for this statement is that the vast majority of state health systems rely on federal resources, since the entities collect a minimal amount of their own money and themselves They couldn’t keep it. Now, as it is a unified system with a massive presence, better budgets and deals can be sought state business.

In this sense, he pointed out that Loss of control over the infrastructure Health will not cause new expenses, because in fact the budgets are already classified for this. He stressed that the decision is rather political, since governments The country will lose some of its power on their lands.

He noted that it is very difficult to dismiss health trustees, but it is very likely that these people will lose control of the infrastructure that they were able to organize previously.

Quiet health staff

To learn more about the perception of those who They work in Salud Puebla, This outlet spoke with Laura Noemí Brasil Rodríguez del Castillo, Health Sector Network Movement Leader for Puebla and a nurse in Cholula General Hospital.

through my phone link, The health specialist explained that at present the workers of this subordination do not perceive significant risks with respect to their employment status, In view of the approval of the operation The centrality that is being talked about today in the entity.

Conversely Hope this is an administrative action It has positive effects on the care provided to citizens as well as increasing the foundations: “I hope there will be no place for lack of resources, medicines, materials and supplies [y] Payroll to be boosted With qualified staff.

On this last point, insist on the importance To get to know those who worked In subordination and this stay though There for several years They did not get a permanent contract. He stated that it would be a pity if only al-Qaeda members were given the opportunity to move to it IMSS- luxury And those with temporary contracts, no.

Rodriguez del Castillo concluded by saying that one of the potential advantages of this merger is that salaries are equal for all health workers nationally, because in the case of Puebla, he confirms that there are people who get paid less, regardless. who are they Abilities, skills and studies.

Risks

So far it is known that she was 14 parties agreed to start Handing over health infrastructure to the Federation. Very little is known about the legal process and its implications, except that they would be through a voluntary and individual agreement with each local government.

According to the specialist Do it this way It can bring with it some complications in the future, because the treaties will be different in each country and in some cases, more responsibilities may fall on one entity than the other. That is, the rules will not be the same for everyone.

He finally cautioned that the show was considering moving all of the federal government’s infrastructure, including human resources. That’s why it’s important to know what will happen to the business base and their rights.

This is important because employees must be certain not only about their work, but also about their benefits and other obligations of the employer of an economic nature: “What matters is the exact footprint of the agreement.”