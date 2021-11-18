“Checo” Pérez, to be shown on CDMX

Mexico City’s Avenida Passy de la Reforma will be where Sergio Perez from Guadalajara will take a demonstration tour, on November 3, in his RB16B for the Red Bull Formula 1 team.

At the CDMX-enabled street circuit, the two cars of the Austrian team, the sub-captain of the constructors’ championship, will be part of a series of activities ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix that will run from November 5-7 at the Autodromo Rodriguez Brothers. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the race, but they will strive to be close to the Guadalajara-born driver and also be able to witness the spectacle of a car from the highest class in motorsport.

In February 2011, prior to his debut in Formula One with the Sauber team, “Checo” Pérez also held a street exhibition in the historic center of Guadalajara, on a 1.5 kilometer circuit, drawn in front of the Government Palace and in front of which about 250 thousand people want to see the Mexican up close and express for their support.

Red Bull also did something similar in 2015, with a show at CDMX Zócalo, before the Grand Prix, featuring drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sáinz, of Toro Rosso, a subsidiary of the Austrian team.

Besides the street fair on Paseo de la Reforma, there will be many other events in the country’s capital, ahead of the race weekend at the Magdalena Mixhiuca Autodrome.

