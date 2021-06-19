Chicharito and Funes Morey feature in Mexico Gold Cup pre-select – El Sol de México

50 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Strikers Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, of the US LA Galaxy, and Rogelio Funes Mori, of Monterrey, featured in Mexico’s preliminary Gold Cup selection, which was revealed on Friday. The preliminary list consists of 60 players, from whom Mexico coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will choose the final list, which will be revealed on July 1.

Hernandez, Mexico’s all-time top scorer with 52 goals, has not been called up by Martino since September 2019, when he was subjected to indiscipline by participating in a party with other teammates in a New York hotel.

El “Chicharito” is going through one of his best football moments as he is the leading scorer in MLS, with seven touchdowns.

Funes Morey, Argentine by birth, who recently obtained Mexican citizenship, plans to make his debut in an official tournament with El Tre in the Gold Cup, after a boosted career in Monterrey, a team in which he scored 121 goals, the same from Chilean Humberto “Chupete” Suazo.

In Martino’s preliminary list, Diego Linez, the Spanish winger Real Betis, who has ambitions to compete in the regional tournament or the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

“Tata” invited other European personalities such as Edson Alvarez, of Dutch Ajax, Nestor Araujo, of Spaniard Celta de Vigo, and Gerardo Arteaga, of Belgian Genk.

Mexico will start defending their Gold Cup title on July 10th when they face one of the winners in the preliminary rounds.

Before playing the Gold Cup, Mexico agreed to two friendlies in the United States, on May 30 against Panama and on July 3 against Nigeria.

The Mexican national team faces the second half of the year in different competitions. In addition to the Gold Cup, the Mexican U-23 team will face the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Gerardo Martino will have to divide his group of players so that some support Mexico’s Olympic coach, Jaime Lozano, who is hoping to get Alvarez, Arteaga and Lines.

In September, Mexico will have to face the World Cup qualifiers bound for Qatar 2022.

