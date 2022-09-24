Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill will present Tudum, the massive Netflix event

Surely you’ve already seen an ad for Tudum, the event where Netflix will give fans what they want: TV series and movie adsPlus previews and first looks, interviews with your favorite actors and actresses, and much more.

For the time being, it has been confirmed that the “Agreement” will be so Available for free on Netflix YouTube channelsIt will feature 29 different translations. Likewise, the agenda has more than 120 premieres scheduled, distributed among series, movies, and even video games, an area that the streaming giant seeks to promote.

Who are the celebrities that you will be able to see?

Wait a minute, because this event will see some of its most famous stars as presenters, such as: Millie Bobby Brown (Weird things) , Noah Centineo (To all the boys I’ve loved before), Luis Gerardo Mendes (Temporary) , Jamie Foxx (Rosy day), Michael Brown (Balbito) and many more.

What projects will there be news about?

Perhaps the fact that you have been waiting the most is that Netflix will be able to provide us with secrets, unpublished materials and even exclusive news about: Weird thingsSchool of Good and Evil; Merlin; Alice in Borderlands; Bridgeton heart plug. House of Cards: Korea; kingdom, love is blind: brazil, bellascoran, love after love, steadfast, eliteacross the sea, the country of dreams; Enola Holmes 2; glass onions: knives bring out the mystery; s Emily in Paris.

Of course, that won’t be all, so you can check below, in the official Tudum poster, the full list of announced projects:

Official poster with 120 ads for TUDUM. / Netflix

When does todome start?

This convention, telling the truth is more than a perfect name, because surely when you read it, the distinct sound of Netflix startup sounded in your mind, It will start on September 24th It is 11 am, in Korean time, which means that for Spain it will be approximately 4 am, while in countries like Mexico and Buenos Aires (according to the time of their capitals) it will be 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm on September 23.

With a dazzling opening presentation, the conference will showcase India-focused projects first, before giving way later. For the predecessor of the United States (they are most consumed internationally) and Europe; These ads are scheduled at 5:00 PM (Spain time).

The second part of the show will focus on projects being developed by Netflix for Latin America, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. Mexico City time. Finally, as expected, Japan will be the closing location of Tudum on September 25, 2022 at 1 PM (JST). @all over the world