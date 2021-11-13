‘Clifford, the Big Red Dog’: The film seeks to send a message to society

In American culture, there are many writers who with their children’s books have been able to pass on to future generations, such as Norman Bridwell, the creator of The Big Dog “Clifford”, the character who inspired paramount pictures Show your adventures on the big screen.

Titled “Clifford: The Big Red Dog,” a name from one of Bridwell’s books, published in the 1960s, how can “Clifford” appeal to 2021 kids, who are accustomed to having technology in their hands?

For its heroes Jack Whitehall and Derby Camp, the answer lies in a message Inclusion, tolerance, empathy and respect for the different and the different, which makes a lot of sense in today’s world, especially in the United States, with movements like Black Live Matters or #MeToo.

Bridwell created two sets of books: In one, Clifford’s height changed from eight feet to 10 feet. We had to make the character a certain height, which would be between those numbers at 10 feet because he couldn’t get into a house or anywhere. Else. You can imagine your dog having the same size and red color. This is a permanent item,” Whitehall said.

What is the movie Clifford the Big Red Dog?

The film follows high school student Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), who discovers a tiny red puppy, but as her love for Clifford grows, so does the animal.

When your pup quickly outruns his New York City apartment, the 10-foot-tall pooch starts getting everyone’s attention in the Big Apple.

Clifford is all about acceptance. In the book the family has always loved him but in the movie we played him a little differently: There are those who adore him and there are those who treat him as eccentric. These people are the ones who have to adapt to it.”Jack said.

For young actress Darby, the significance of this film is to educate children about diversity and tolerance: “Big red things don’t have to be scary,” she said.

When is the movie “Clifford the Big Red Dog” released?

Clifford will be released in theaters in Mexico on December 9th.

mf