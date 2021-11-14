There was an alternate ending to “The Squid Game”

During the production of many Series and moviesCreators usually keep different endings to choose the one that best fits the story when it’s in final production.

This is the situation “squid game“. Now that its second season has been confirmed, it has also been revealed that the alternate ending could have been this fantasy of South Korean origin.

Hwang Dong Hyuk, her director, asserted that if they had continued that other score, it would have completely changed the meaning of the series.

The dilemma of boarding a plane or not

In an interview withEntertainment Weekly‘” Huang said there was another ending in which Ji Hoon boarded the plane to the United States, thus he tried to forget what he had experienced in the game.

“We are considering two different scenarios for its outcome. There was an alternate where Ji Hoon got on the plane and left, and another, which was the last, he turned around and walked toward the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really a good idea for Ji Hoon to go see his family to pursue his happiness?said the creator of the fairy tale that has become a real rage on Netflix.

Squid is one of the most popular children’s games in South Korea.

We wanted to ask: Why has the world become this? It could only be revealed if Ji-hoon turned around. So we chose this ending

In that case, a dilemma arose in Hwang that led him to wonder what he really wanted to convey with the series.

That’s when he chose not to take Ji Hoon that trip.

“We concluded that the question we wanted to ask could not be asked if he had left“, It is to explain.

He added: “We wanted to ask the following: Why did the world become this? It could only be revealed if Ji-hoon turned around. So we chose this ending“.

Maybe it was for other intentions, but this outcome is ambiguous enough to lead to a second season, which he already confirmed Netflix.

Everything points to what Ji Hong He will start his revenge against the elite who organized the rugged game from which he managed to emerge victorious and alive.

I promise you this: Ji Hoon will be back

After weeks of uncertainty, Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that the series will continue and that it will also star Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jong Jae).

“There was a lot of pressure, a lot of demand, and a lot of love to have a second season. So I feel like they left us no choice!‘, via series creator.

then it boss He gave the long-awaited news: “I confirm that it will indeed be there the second season. It’s in my head now. I’m currently in the planning process, but I think it’s too early to say when and how this will happen. I promise you this: Ji Hoon will be back. He will do something for the world.

Although the creator admitted in previous interviews that he did not plan a second season, the success of the series prompted him to reconsider his decision.

South Korean drama on Netflix, which was released in September, It didn’t take long for it to become the most popular original series on the platform, as it held the number one spot for several weeks in a row.