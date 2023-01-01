Company / Innovations in Health and Wellness Technology with Hidroxury

In a world where you are experiencing many revolutions, you have many responsibilities and time passes quickly, it is essential to think about your well-being, both physical and mental. For this, it is important to look for moments and places to relax and unwind, such as swimming pools, spas, saunas, indoor jacuzzis, therapy and hot springs, among others.

However, these places must have requirements and measures that take care of the health and safety of their users. For that, Hidroxury exists, a company with a long history of innovations in health and wellness technology.

Company with expertise in wellness and spa spaces

Hidroxury is a company specializing in the construction of artificial wellness spaces and spas with circuits of a high degree of technical complexity, such as jacuzzis, contrast showers, swimming pools, spas, hot springs, transformation pools, saunas or foot baths. It also provides for the installation of hydrotherapy equipment, infrared saunas, counter-current pools, and hydromassage pools. In addition, it has the service of re-equipment and improvement of facilities in tourist and hotel complexes, rehabilitation, adaptation and development from scratch of an urban or traditional health resort with mineral curative waters.

The company works with both private and commercial clients. On the other hand, her long career, which began in 1993, has made her a pioneer in the field of balneotherapy in the peninsula, and she is also the founder of the Association of Urban Spas in Spain.

Complete Hidroxury Service

Whether it is from the construction of a swimming pool to the commissioning of a spa complex, Hidroxury’s service includes a technical visit to verify the feasibility of the project and the necessary technical requirements for pre-installation. Personal attention to provide expert advice from initial consultation to completion of work, installation and start-up along with explanation of correct use, after-sales service to resolve incidents up to 48 hours after opening and maintenance.

It’s not always easy to think of a construction project for wellness spaces and spas, which is why Hidroxury competently advises. With its brilliant team of architects, engineers, draftsmen, surveyors, decorators and installation technicians, the firm is up to date with the latest trends in architecture in order to offer expert and innovative design solutions. Added to this is that all professionals have more than 20 years of experience in the sector, so they guarantee excellent work.