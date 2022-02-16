Conacyt Invitation to Medical Specialization in Cuba: Requirements

The National Council for Science and Technology (CONASET) announced the Opening of the call for medical specialties in Cuba 2021-2022 fourth periodwhich grants support to health professionals, Mexican nationals, who wish to Starting a full-time medical major in Cubaas long as they provide a non-criminal record certificate, among other requirements.

Applicants must have a medical degree, Proof of the selected physician in the XLV National Examination for Applicants for Medical Residency (ENARM) 2021 and the electronic signature of the Tax Administration Department, among other documents.

Before submitting the academic and administrative documents accompanying the scholarship application, Applicants must go through the certification process of their official qualifications from the previous academic degree directlyholder of title or certificate of professional examination of the immediate previous degree, certificate of non-criminal record, health certificate obtained from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cuban Consulate in Mexico.

Study programs correspond to 13 medical specialties: histopathology. General Surgery; hygiene and epidemiology; medical genetics; geriatrics. physical medicine and rehabilitation; Intensive and emergency medicine; Internal Medicine; lung diseases. ophthalmology; Medical Laboratory; Psychiatry, Orthopedics and Traumatology.

Detailed information on the curricula of the thirteen medical specialties that can be studied in Cuba full-time Available here.

It is worth noting that the reception of requests for the call began on Friday, February 11th It will remain open until February 28, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST.

An additional period to deal with discrepancies is planned from 1 March to 1 April, allowing for correction of missing or inconsistent documents. Results will be announced as of Monday, April 11, 2022 on the Conacyt Corporate Portal.

Those interested must formally express their commitment to be full-time students. and maintain satisfactory academic results and performance throughout their program of study.

After the scholarship and study programs expire. Scholarship recipients must return to Mexico to contribute to the development and social welfare of the countryin accordance with Conacyt Scholarships and current regulations.

Those selected will receive monthly financial support consistent with the schedule outlined in the call, available on the Conacyt Corporate Portal (It can be consulted here) Plus annual supplemental support for tuition and medical insurance payments.

Fundamentals of advocacy and competencies It can be consulted here.

For more information, those interested can contact the e-mail: [email protected]

JLMR