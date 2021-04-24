Concachampions: Fans of Club América chose Portland Timbers not to sell tickets

America fans have denounced that their Concachampions team’s upcoming contender forbade them from selling tickets (Photo: Edgard Garrido / REUTERS)

With the top eight CONCACAF clubs reaching the Champions Cup, the quarter-finals have been decided. America Club He is one of them and will visit Portland Highlights on Wednesday April 28th. Because stadiums in the United States may be popular, some of them America fans wanted to take the opportunity to support their team from the stands, although they maintained that the Board of Directors prohibited them from selling tickets.

Through Twitter, an account identified as Trustworthy He issued a statement explaining The problem the team is involved in is originally from Oregon.

“That caught our attention Portland Timbers denied and denounced previous arrangements with Club America fans. We had an agreement to buy tickets for Concacaf’s match against Portland Timbers on April 28, according to Covid protocols, and The organization decided to deny their word and deny us any response. “, It reads in the picture.

Advertise from Club América fans (Photo: Twitter @ AZULKRAS1916)

In another post with the same profile, A series of photos are attached That it appears to be compatible with communication between members of the bar association and representatives of the club. even in, One of the photos shows a check made to Team USA for $ 10,000. According to the user, at first, both actors had agreed to the deal and the transaction.

However, The account is in the name of a competitor Eagles He responded to the evidence and stated that the email presented was not directed to the club. What’s more, They denied receiving the check, Big group tickets have not been promised or sold. Finally, they confirmed it “Any group representative interested in purchasing tickets has been told the same: There are no large group sales.”

On hearing the argument, American fans posted some pictures From the second leg of the quarter-final match at Timbers Stadium. In the scenes A small group of Honduran fans are showing off with flags, scarves and items intended to support the players.

This email is not ours. This check was not issued to us because the group tickets were not promised or sold. Any group representative interested in purchasing tickets was told the same: No large group sales (Image: Twitter @ TimbersFC)

In response, A Portland Timbers account stated that fans purchased their tickets individually Once inside the stadium, security officers took them to an area of ​​the stands which they used for this purpose. In this sense, they mentioned it The same will happen with the USA fans who buy their tickets individually for Wednesday’s match.

As a result of immigration movements from Mexico abroad, Liga MX football teams have gained more presence in countries such as the United States. America is one of the most popular clubs in the neighboring country Indeed, taking advantage of the situation, The Coapa board of directors has organized tours and friendly matches in order to get close to those who support the club outside of the bounds.

In the match between Timbers and Martahon, there were fans from Honduras at the MLS Stadium (Photo: Twitter @ rcruz10)

Meanwhile, Santiago Solari’s students will face the first obligation as a visitor. After the defeat of Olympia, in a series marked by controversial arbitration, They will strive to beat the MLS team And get a pass to the semi-finals of the tournament. Timbers, for their part, reached the precedent of winning seven goals to two in the Marathon.

The rematch will be played in Aztec Stadium On May 5, but on that occasion People will not be allowed in the audience.

The other Mexican teams looking to represent the region in the Club World Cup are Monterrey, who will face Columbus Crewe, as well as Cruz Azul, who will face Toronto FC.

