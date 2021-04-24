The strange way out of a Roland Garros finalist that quickly spread: “It’s different, but I had results.”

The unconventional way out of Sophia Kenin

Sophia KeninShe was born in Russia on November 14, 1998 (age 21 years old) but she is an American citizen, and she is one of the tennis players at the moment. On Saturday, the world number six will play the Roland Garros final against Polish Ija Swiatik (she eliminated Argentine Nadia Podorowska in the semi-finals) and All this is the rage in networks for their strange way of serving.

The tennis player, winner of five WTA tournaments, in which this year’s Australian Open stands out (along with the French Open, it is one of four Grand Slam tournaments in the ring), He has atypical mechanics During your service. Unlike most athletes and what the handbooks recommend, they are He throws the ball up and barely looks at it.

Sophia Kenin illustrated her service style (AFP)

After leaving Czech Petra Kvitova on the road in the semi-finals 6-4, 7-5, Kenin was consulted about this at a press conference. “I would like to know about your service. Some pictures show that you don’t see the ball while throwing, but only for a split second. Have you tried to improve this aspect since you were a kid or is it already part of your game?”

“I’ve had it throughout my career. I know it’s a little different, but I’ve had great results with it. I think it would be too bad to start changing things now, but I have already improved the transmission. I feel like I am well served. I think maybe It doesn’t matter how you serve as long as it comes. Young lady revealed.

Sophia Kenin explained her unusual way of arriving

To reach the final in Paris, Sofia left on the way of Russian Lyudmila Samsonova (6-3 3-6 6-3), Romanian Anna Bogdan (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) and Romanian Irina Parra (6-2, 6-0), French Fiona Ferro (2-6, 6-2 6-1), American Daniel Collins (6-4, 4-6 6-0) is already Czech. Petra Kvitova (6-4, 7-5).

AFP Sophia Kenin in Roland Garros Final (AFP)

The break in Kenin’s career began in 2019, with a significant uptick in the standings thanks to his first titles: Hobart, Mallorca and Guangzhou. Already this year he showed signs of his growth by staying with the Australian Open, eliminating players like Coco Gauff, Ashleigh Barty (currently No.1) and Garbiñe Muguruza.

