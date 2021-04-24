Three titles will be contested in UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 with a stadium full anytime and where are you watching live broadcasts?

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

April 24, 2021 2:54 PM

Three expected Fighting With Titles Globalism UFC At stake on the night of April 24, 2021 in the US, on the bulletin board UFC 261: Osman versus Masvidal 2. The event will have a full fan presence at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. Florida.

Fighting stars The rematch will be between the welterweight champions Camaro Usman And legendary Jorge Masvidal, Cuban-American athlete famous years ago for his naked fights that were spread on social media. Now, at the age of thirty-six, he has a new title against one of the more dominant champions of recent years.

GimbredHe, as the Latino athlete is known, has already faced Othman In July 2020. On that occasion, he preceded the fight a few days earlier and managed to endure five rounds against the 33-year-old champ, who won unanimously.

Title tonight Female strawOr between the king Zhang Weili And the former hero Rose Namajunas.

As if that wasn’t enough, they too will be on stage Valentina Shevchenko, Who is defending her women’s flyweight belt against the Brazilian Jessica Andrade.

El UFC 261 It will be the first UFC event at full capacity since March 2020.

The initial fights will begin at 5:00 PM. Ecuador, While it will be the main card Forwarded From 21:00. you may Watch live to ESPN 2.

Three titles will be contested in UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 with a stadium full anytime and where are you watching live broadcasts?

