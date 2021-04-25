Where to watch the Deportivo Tolima vs. Deportivo Cali free online Betplay League match

Tolima Sports Reception at the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro The Deportivo Cali Back in the quarter-finals from Betplay League. The schedule that the teacher trains Hernan Torres He arrives and has been beaten, because in the middle of the week he fell before Bragantino By the first date of South American Cup.

DEPORTES TOLIMA VS DEPORTIVO CALI: TIME, TV CHANNEL AND HOW TO WATCH ON THE INTERNET

the match Deportes Tolima – Deportivo Cali It can be viewed online through Win a sport online, Service costs 30,000 pesos (8 or roughly $ 9). It also conveys the payment channel Win + If you are in Colombia. Antena2.com It brings all the game feelings, minute by minute for free.

Colombia5:40 PM

United State: 6:40 PM (E), 3:40 PM (Pacific)

Argentina: 7:40 PM

the team ‘BijawHe wants to “hit” first in the first leg of the league, so Torres He hopes to set aside the bad outcome and turn his full attention to “Sugar bowlsThose who performed with some twists. You have to remember that last time Tolima He celebrated in the league on match 16 when he beat National Sports 1-2.

Meanwhile, the Calinho team know they have to score positive to close the chain at home, so Darwin Andrade He highlighted his opponent’s strengths:Tolima is a very physical teamCompetitor who defends well, they are very strong in the air game, we must realize their virtues, Jamington Campaz He is a player who comes at a good time, in the match we played in Ibagi we lost due to certain errors, and we are working so that it does not happen again, to become more confident with the ball, and to play more calmly, every day The technical and collective aspect has been improved. “