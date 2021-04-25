NN Running Team, World Athletics Dream Team

Kenny Eliud Kipchog, Ethiopian Kennesa Bekele And Ugandan Joshua Chiptege Crush challenges and records. They are the Athletics ‘Dream Team’ and they are part of a team with twenty runners in their ranks, including Spaniards. Handsome distinguished, Aims to conquer the world of “running”.

The NN Running Team It was founded on April 6, 2017 in the Netherlands, being the first professional athletics team in the world. He founded the former Dutch sports team Jos Hermens And your company Global Sports CommunicationsAnd is based in Nijmegen.





The NN Group, active in Spain as “Nationale-Nederlanden”, is the main sponsor of the team, with Nike being the other important partner.

“We are an active sponsor of athletics because we love to see this sport grow and we are grateful to be able to do so by sponsoring the team and some great events such as San Silvestre, Vallecana and Marathon in in Rotterdam. We believe that the success of the NN Running Team players is also a great inspiration. To other runners, “he told EFE Rimco BarberGrupo NN Brand Manager.

In the NN Running Team There are the best long distance runners in the world like the Kenyan Eliud Kipchog, Ethiopian Kennesa Bekele Or Ugandan Joshua Chiptege. Spaniards joined this group in 2021 Handsome distinguished, Who considers sharing equipment with these athletes a “dream.”

Global Sports Communication, the largest international agency in the world of athletics, represents around 200 runners and is headquartered in Nijmegen, on the sports side, athlete selection, calendar setting and setting.

Jos Hermens, CEO and Founder of NN Running, Valentin Trouw, Performance Manager, and Marilyn Fink Reynings, Director of Marketing at Global Sports, leads a team that includes representatives from athletes, coaches, physical therapists, public relations, social and business media.





“The goal is to professionalize the sport in terms of performance and commitment. The team has managed to improve in terms of training, healthcare and nutrition, but also aims to provide access to the athletes’ stories and their amazing achievements. With this we try to inspire and motivate people around the world to achieve their goals and run The team’s fan base aims to be a community in which people can follow the path of their heroes, ” Marilyn Fink Reynings.

From NN they do not want to specify the economic amount for this sporting project, although they assure that the return they receive with this sponsorship through the creation of the team is enormous due to the international projection of its riders, who are present in all major areas. Events on the international calendar.

“For us, this sponsorship is interesting to get to know our customers better and also for others potential to learn more about Nationale-Nederlanden. We hope they have more positive thoughts about NN when they see our brand at athletics events or large marathons for athletes. He says Barber.

Athletes, outside of this multinational mechanism that includes the team, dedicate themselves to training in the various base camps that they have in Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda. The biggest camp is in Kaptagat (Kenya), and it’s also where they train Eliud Kipchog, The only athlete to drop below two hours (1h59.40) in a marathon, in Vienna in 2019, despite the not being approved for the brand as certain conditions required by the IAAF were not met.

Another colleague of yours, Joshua ChiptegeHe broke the 10,000-meter world record in October 2020, in the so-called “NN Valencia World Records Day”, an event organized jointly by the NN Running Team and SD Correcaminos, organizer of the Valencia Marathon.

With a focus on long distance, NN sponsors several sporting events in Europe and Japan. Marathons as well as races on the beach, night races of 15 km and some 10 such as San Silvestre Vallecana, which before the coronavirus pandemic were bidding farewell in 2019 through the streets of Madrid with more than 40,000 participants.

Since the start of the team, the athletes have been from NN Running Team They achieved eleven victories in the so-called “Marathon Mayors” (New York, London, Berlin, Chicago, Tokyo and Boston), set seven world records, achieved numerous world titles on road, track and cross-country, and won, by global level, more than 175 races on Asphalt.