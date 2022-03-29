Costa Rica needs to beat the United States to avoid the play-off

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Chorzo. – Poland and Sweden meet on Tuesday 29 March in the World Cup Final for Track B.

The winner will get one of the three remaining places for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The World Cup draw will take place on Friday 1 April.

Poland – Sweden March 29
Silesia Stadium, Chorzo

Poland, second in Group A, secured a place in the final when rival Russia was suspended indefinitely at the international level. Sweden finished behind Spain in Group B and passed a tough test of endurance in the semi-finals, substitute Robin Quayson’s goal in extra time to knock out the Czech Republic, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic stopping in the stands.

World Cup history

Poland
Final stagesEight (1938, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2018)
best performance: 3rd place (1974, 1982)

Sweden
Final stages: 12 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018)
best performance: Runners-up (1958)

