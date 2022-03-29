El Clásico travels to 50 countries thanks to over 90 different activities

Madrid on March 22 (Europe Press) –

The El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​which took place last Sunday, March 20, was celebrated with more than 90 events organized by LaLiga in more than 50 countries, in order to bring the LaLiga Santander match closer to its fans.

Thus, various raffles, collaborations with local and international influencers, tournaments and fan meetings were organized in many countries, as well as a special match list was created available in 11 Asian countries.

Among the highlights, the “Bike Challenge” in Colombia stood out, which celebrated a bike race with more than 500 participants; Exclusive event with influencers from Turkey; or four simultaneous events in the United States (in New York, Houston, Miami and Los Angeles).

In addition, more than 20 “watch parties” of various sizes were organized in Spanish embassies, sports bars, pubs, cinemas, ships, as well as in venues created for the occasion, to highlight those that were enjoyed in Giza (Egypt) , together with the pyramids.

In Spain, from 17-20 March, throughout the city of Madrid, it was possible to experience ElClásico with activities for all audiences, from the Ruta de la Tapa to the distribution of physical materials at various representative points in the capital, through multiple activities in the Plaza de la Callao.

In Africa, activities were carried out in Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and others. It features a collaboration with Tanzanian influencer Kelly Paul (with over 3 million followers on Instagram), who has shared various interactive content about ElClásico.

In Asian countries, “Taste of ElClásico” has been organized, in cooperation with several restaurants to create a special match menu in Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, China and others.

On the American continent, revitalizations were carried out in the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Canada. While you’re in Europe, events have been held in Germany, Sweden, France, Hungary and Belgium, bringing El Clásico to movie theaters, in collaboration with Turespaña and Eleven Sports.