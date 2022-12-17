Countries launch plan for technologies against climate change

2 days ago Cynthia Porter
Sharm Alsheikh, Egypt –

Dozens of countries, including the United States, India, Australia and Kenya, as well as the European Union, announced on Friday a 12-month plan to promote technologies that will help combat global warming.

The so-called progress agenda, which has the support of countries representing more than half of the global economy, was presented at a separate part of the UN climate summit, COP27, being held in Egypt.

The plan covers 25 areas in which participants plan to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon technologies for power generation, road transport, agriculture, and steel and hydrogen production.

Scientists argue that to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the global economy must be decarbonized by 2050, which means only greenhouse gases that can be absorbed naturally or man-made.

US climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement that the plan would unite governments to “expand critical technologies and create new markets.”

On the other hand, dozens of environmental activists gathered inside the COP27 venue to protest the continued investments in fossil fuels around the world.

The demonstrators called on negotiators, especially those of the biggest emitters, to push more to address the impact of climate change on Africa’s poorest country.

Lucky Abeng, a Nigerian activist with the African Coalition for Climate Justice, said they will continue to pressure world leaders to do more for countries that “contribute little or no to climate change”.

Africa is responsible for only 4% of global emissions despite having 17% of the world’s population, but it is one of the regions most vulnerable to global warming.

“We will continue to make our voices heard,” Abing said. We will not be afraid.

