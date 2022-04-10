Cuaron declares his love for Italian cinema at the Rome Film Festival

This content was published on October 20, 2021 – 20:09

Rome, October 20 (EFE). Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron announced today his love for Italian cinema and the films, directors and actors that have marked him in his career, such as Ettore Scola or Marcello Mastroianni, in an audience meeting at the Rome Film Festival.

He said of the protagonist of “La dolce vita” (1960) or “Matrimonio all’italiana” that everything seems easy for Mastroianni. He’s one of those actors that you feel like your friend and that you instantly know. (1964) one of his “favorite actors in the entire history of cinema”.

With twelve self-selected movie scenes, the Academy Award-winning director of “Gravity” (2013) or “Roma” (2018) demonstrated his vast knowledge and love of Italian cinema, which he described as “lush, vast and extremely diverse”.

He remembers that the first Italian movie he saw was Vittorio de Sica’s “The Bicycle Thief” (1948), one night his parents left him at home alone with his cousin.

Cuarón not only stops at obvious names, such as Federico Fellini, “important” to him and “to every truly filmmaker”, but also enters the silent cinema, with “Lomo Mechanco” (1921) by Frenchman André Did, and in current films such as “Mille” (2013) by Valeria Golino, and “Lazaro Felice” (2018) by Alice Rohrwacher.

He noted his search for the “goodness of humanity” and his “concern for social pain”, as well as the innocence of the young Lazaro who is unaware of his messianic influence on others.

Regarding Fellini, the Mexican director said the wind he used in the dramatic beach scene of Roma (2018) was similar to that of films like La Dolce Vita or Amarcord (1973).

Cuarón dedicated words of praise to other classical directors, such as Ettore Scola, the Taviani brothers, Mario Monicelli or Pier Paolo Pasolini, and other contemporaries, such as Michelangelo Framartino, to whom his film “Le quattro volte” (2010) seems to be “one of the most important of the century.”

On the other hand, the director expressed the influence of ideology in cinema.

For him, the artist’s ideas can be present in his work, as long as they do not become mere propaganda, and in fact he argued that the creator “must be a reflection of his convictions.”

“I like Virginia Woolf, but she was a class aristocracy,” she laughed, as an example you can admire artists for their different views of yours. EFE

