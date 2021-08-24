Cuba concludes its participation in the U-20 World Championships in Athletics

cover page Articles Sports Athletics

Saturday 21 August 2021 – 00:48:37 | 397 | |

Categories:

In this article: Cuba, World Championships in Athletics U-20



NAIROBI, August 21 – With Shiner Renjivo in the men’s 200m final, Cuba concludes its participation in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships class today.

The largest of the Antilles has landed in this capital city with a group of five preachers, of whom only Rengivo will witness events in competitive schedule on Saturday in a global battle that will lower its curtains tomorrow.

After hanging the bronze on the hectometer, the Caribbean sprinter took his place among the eight finalists on the half-oval lap, thanks to the best performance of his career at distance.

Renjivo looked phenomenal again and cut his best by more than 30 per cent: he went from 20.91 seconds to 20.58, a time that – without a doubt – underscores his stellar form in the Kenyan capital.

Once again with no odds of favoring the specialists, the sprinter tied his headline result of the year (20.95) in the first round, when he finished third and secured his place in the semi-finals.

Four hours later, the Antilles left open-minded locals and strangers to the so-called beautiful sport, to secure a pass in the test featuring Nigeria’s Ododi Onuzuriki as the top favorite for the gold medal, after stopping the clocks at 20.13.

Also among the starting groups are Letsile Tebogo (20.31, Botswana), Tarsis Orogot (20.37, Uganda), Sinesipho Dambile (20.45, South Africa), Blessing Afrifah (20.49, Israel), Tazana Kamanga-Dyrbak (20.61, Denmark) and Jakub Petrosa (20.70, Poland).

Similarly, Cuba got the seventh seat on Friday, with hammer player Ronald Mencia, who sent the machine up to 71.60 metres, breaking his own record (77.20).

Czech Jan Dolzalek (77.83) put his character on top of the podium, leaving the middle step for Greek Orestes Ntosakis (77.78) and occupying the third degree of France’s Jean-Baptiste Brussels (77.70).

Saturday is organizing a World Cup marathon, where 14 titles and highlights are contested in the women’s 800 and men’s long jump, as well as the 10,000, 400, 110 and 100 meters races with hurdles, in all conditions for both sexes.

Cuba is so far seventh in the overall table, with one gold and two bronze, while Jamaica is eighth (1-0-1) in the tournament led by hosts Kenya (3-1-1), Finland (2-1-0) and Ethiopia ( 1-3-1) in that order. (PL)