Cuban creates an electrocardiogram simulator for medical exams in the United States

Cuban doctor Albert Roig He created the electrocardiogram simulators (EKGs) he’s currently using American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in the Academic Examinations for Health Professionals in the United States.

Roig is a native of Pinar del Río, from a modest neighborhood known as “El Llamasarez”. exit from College of Medical Sciences From his boycott in 2009. He has collaborated as a doctor in countries such as Haiti and Venezuela. After setting up a business in Ecuador (at his own expense), he immigrated to the United States to reunite with his family in 2016.

the Cuban doctor From the beginning in his career he had a passion for everything related to ECG and working in emergency rooms. His love for technology led him to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project in this field of health.

In the United States contact a computer engineer Pedro Novalis Who I worked with previously on developing Syndromes Application.

Roig commented on his idea for Novales and they decided to found a joint venture, ROINOVA, which was also joined by the doctor’s brother, Alejandro Roig.

“During the AI ​​project (which is still developing) we ran into a problem that there were not enough EKGs. We decided to create a program that would allow us to generate any type of EKG, with an important function, so that we could modify each wave, time interval and sector In terms of capacity and duration.This is how this innovation called . was born EKGDXRoig explains.

they created A platform with great educational potential Which has been enriched with a variety of contents so that it can be studied in them.

“I’ve always been thinking about the need to do something to solve a problem that still exists globally. Right now, most doctors, nurses, and health workers have problems when it comes to performing Correct interpretation of the electrocardiogram. This is due to the complexity of the topic and the lack of a simple didactic approach when teaching. This has been one of my biggest motivations,” the doctor explained.

the Doctor. Roig Consider that there is a culture in the United States Study with question banks And you tried to make your platform in a format Cardiology Council, so that residents in this specialty can be trained in it.

“I needed permission to do this. I wrote them an email explaining all the details and asking for permission. They asked me to access the platform to review the interview. Several days later, I got an email from them asking for a meeting via video call,” Roig says.

“During the first meeting, they admitted to us how amazing and new the program was. They had never seen anything like this and They wanted to reach an agreement with us to be able to use it. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing! , the doctor commented in an interview Cybercopa.

After several consultations, ROINOVA achieved a “cooperative partnership” with American Board of Internal Medicine.

Roig emphasized that he had the privilege to be a co-author of the Board-coordinated Question Bank (scheduled for publication in January 2022) along with the professor. Dr. Alfonso TolentinoVice President of Medicine and Director of the ECG Laboratory, Columbia Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The young Cuban doctor, creator of the electrocardiogram simulators (EKGs) currently used by ABIM, hopes his story will inspire all those struggling to fulfill their dream.