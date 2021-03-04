Daddy Yankee surrenders to African kids dance to the rhythm of “trouble”

Daddy Yankee He invades the world with it Problem, And it’s a reggaeton song that has thousands of people dance across the planet. But a file appears Senior manager, senior manager He has already chosen his favorite dancers thanks to the spread of social networks: a group of African children who have shown their talent for dancing to the beat of his beat.

The three kids became a new sensation on social media after the popular Reggaeton shared the dance they starred in on rhythm. Problem.

Thanks to infectious energy, smiling and their movements, the little ones from Masaka (Uganda) managed to attract the attention of the people of Puerto Rico.

And the artist commented “Fuego” next to the video, which arrived in just one hour to 730 thousand views on Instagram.

“How difficult” or “How beautiful” or “How beautiful, I love them!” , Are some of the comments read alongside the singer’s post.

The children group belongs to the Ugandan Masaka Children Organization, which works with orphaned children, encourages and enables them to develop their skills and talents.

This is not the first time that a translator has done Gas Surrender to a group of children from this organization. Already in October 2019 other children of this association Beat him to his rhythm Que Paul Pa Lante.

On the other side, Problem It is the new hit for Daddy Yankee. The song that premiered on February 25 on all digital platforms and just that on YouTube has already passed 13 million views. Here is his video:

You can follow CiberCuba Entertainment at The social networking site FacebookAnd the Instagram The Youtube.