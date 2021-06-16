Danilo Acosta forgets the United States and decides to play for Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The Honduran national team can already count on a new “signature”. defender Danilo Acosta He made the decision to finally play with Bicolor and put aside the option to do so with the United States.

The news was confirmed by Fenafuth’s secretary, Jose Ernesto Mejia, who thanked the United States Federation “for the diligence they showed in the matter of Danilo Acosta, they gave us all the help and documentation.”

Mejia revealed that “the player’s mandate was sent to the sole judge in the player statute, because, as you know, he was not incorporated into the selection due to a legal issue regarding the eligibility he had to comply with and in this sense. We received the judge’s decision authorizing that a player, in the event considered a coach. Taking it, to join the national team, he can officially play with H.”

Thus, Honduran coach Fabian Quito can now call up Dani Acosta, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS.

Acosta was born in San Pedro Sula, grew up in the Cabañas neighborhood, and at the age of eleven traveled to the United States to live with his father in search of a better future. At that time he started playing football.

At the age of 13 he started making his name and was able to enter Real Salt Lake in the MLS, where he gained the trust of the club and at the age of 15 he started his process to play for the United States, he was in the U-16 and 17.

Dani Acosta won the CONCACAF U-20 World Cup 2017 with the USA national team, and played the U-20 FIFA World Cup 2017 in South Korea, but despite them he was not called up by the flagship of the bars. and stars.

The 23-year-old left-back refused to play for Honduras, but finally signed the document allowing him to defend the colors of the national team.