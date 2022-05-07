David “Medalita” Jimenez increases his unbeaten in-ring record and points to the US

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

David “Medalita” Jimenez finished off Nicaragua’s Daniel Mendoza in five rounds. (Mila Lopez)

David “Medalita” Jimenez extended his unbeaten record as a professional to 11 matches on Friday by defeating Nicaragua’s Daniel Mendoza with 112 pounds in a no-title fight.

The Carthaginian boxer defeated Alpinolero in the fifth round when the referee stopped the fight because his opponent was no longer able to stand due to the punishment that was too severe for several minutes.

From start to finish Medallita dominated the fight, in the fourth round Tico had Mendoza on the ropes and it was the bell that saved him, but in the first seconds of the fifth round it was all over at the San José Palacio.

Now Medallita, the 115-pound WBA World Gold Champion and a Latin American from the World Boxing Council (WBC), is aiming to go to the United States, where he is looking for higher-ranking competitors.

In the fight of the night before the start of the bout, Eduardo “Filo” Sanchez blew his nose up by eliminating Nicaraguan Lorenzo Jarro in 45 seconds of the second round in a 154-pound fight.

Eduardo Sanchez has shown that he is ready for great things. (Mila Lopez)

Another notable match was the impressive victory of Juliana “La China” Rodriguez, who eliminated her Nicaraguan rival Ninoska Morales in just a minute and a half in the first round.

The homeless woman was a huge burden to the pinolera and in her third fight as a professional, she showed that she was ready to take on much stronger challenges with a title in between.

Costa Rican Juliana “La China” Rodriguez showed her strength against Nicaragua Ninosca Morales. (Mila Lopez; Maya Lopez)

More Stories

Formula 1 opens a new stage in the US with the Miami GP premiere

20 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Sports programming for Friday, May 6: Betplay League – other sports – sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The Seattle Sounders eliminated Pumas and shook the structure of Mexican football

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Crystallized US Power Audio Devices titled Concacaf

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The World Federation supports Cuban baseball players who play in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

“What surprised me most”: The legacy of Fernando Alonso in the United States

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

AMLO will double the resources to implement social programs in El Salvador

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Dermatologist and Atopic Dermatitis Patient: Dr. Elena Montalvan

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

David “Medalita” Jimenez increases his unbeaten in-ring record and points to the US

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Fragments of Halley’s Comet light up the sky tonight – Teach me about science

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Interbank transfers: what to do if you can not pay your debts due to the suspension of the service?

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring