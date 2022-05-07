The Colombian national football team will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabia on June 5 – International Soccer – Sports

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Amid various doubts, after the failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and the departure of coach Rinaldo Rueda, The Colombian national team already has a fixed date for its return to the fields.

As reported on Saturday by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), The tricolor team will play a friendly match on June 5 against Saudi Arabiaa team that qualified for the World Cup event, in Murcia, Spain.

The Arabs will be Argentina’s rival in the Qatar Cup. Hence his interest in facing a South American opponent in the waiting room.

(Don’t stop reading: Chile, the World Cup in Qatar? Ecuador responds forcefully to its complaint to FIFA.)

In the absence of an official DT, The coach for this match will be Hector Cardenas, who was just the Under-17 captain and has not been the Under-20 coach for more than three months.

The national team faced Saudi Arabia twice in 1994, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the World Cup in the United States. On February 6 of that year, they tied 1-1 with goals from Saeed Al-Owairan and Ivan Rene Valenciano. Four days later, Colombia won 1-0, with a goal from Victor Aristizabal.

(We recommend: Luis Diaz: The millionaire that Junior should get for his move to Liverpool.)

Colombia has not been active since March 29, when its elimination was ratified despite its 0-1 victory over Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz, and it will only have official competition in 2023, when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin, which will be held in the United States and Canada and Mexico.

Sports

More Stories

Chelsea confirms agreement to sell Todd Boehle | football | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

David “Medalita” Jimenez increases his unbeaten in-ring record and points to the US

24 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Formula 1 opens a new stage in the US with the Miami GP premiere

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Sports programming for Friday, May 6: Betplay League – other sports – sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The Seattle Sounders eliminated Pumas and shook the structure of Mexican football

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Crystallized US Power Audio Devices titled Concacaf

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

An unexpected source of innovation – teach me about science

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Chelsea confirms agreement to sell Todd Boehle | football | Sports

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

No, NASA did not declare May 6th to be the end of the world

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Idi Amin, the dictator who pawned independent Uganda

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

Cash flow: the key to paying services only at the time of use – El Sol de México

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter