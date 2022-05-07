The Colombian national football team will play a friendly match against Saudi Arabia on June 5 – International Soccer – Sports

Amid various doubts, after the failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and the departure of coach Rinaldo Rueda, The Colombian national team already has a fixed date for its return to the fields.

As reported on Saturday by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), The tricolor team will play a friendly match on June 5 against Saudi Arabiaa team that qualified for the World Cup event, in Murcia, Spain.

The Arabs will be Argentina’s rival in the Qatar Cup. Hence his interest in facing a South American opponent in the waiting room.

In the absence of an official DT, The coach for this match will be Hector Cardenas, who was just the Under-17 captain and has not been the Under-20 coach for more than three months.

The national team faced Saudi Arabia twice in 1994, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the World Cup in the United States. On February 6 of that year, they tied 1-1 with goals from Saeed Al-Owairan and Ivan Rene Valenciano. Four days later, Colombia won 1-0, with a goal from Victor Aristizabal.

Colombia has not been active since March 29, when its elimination was ratified despite its 0-1 victory over Venezuela in Puerto Ordaz, and it will only have official competition in 2023, when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin, which will be held in the United States and Canada and Mexico.

