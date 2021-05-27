“Dead Pixels” terrorize Netflix’s Army of the Dead

A movie is watched widely, and sometimes some viewers are anxious. And this is not due to the conspiracy.

It was criticized in the movie. “Army of the deadThe presence of “dead pixels” and empty spaces sometimes in some of the movie scenes that were released a few days ago, Variety Public, America Magazine.

Many believe that tiny dots of “dead” white light that remain while playing the image are caused by problems with their TV screens.

However, others immediately saw it as a defect in the filming of the movie directed by director Zack Snyder.

Variety Segn, Red Monstro digital cameras equipped with old Canon lenses were used to film the tape in order to give the image a more symmetrical appearance.

A graphics expert estimates that these faults may be due to the lack of an automatic processing function in the camera settings or that it may be disabled in order to keep the images as representative as possible.

‘Dead pixels’

A netizen commented on Twitter: “I thought my pixel on my TV was damaged, but it turns out the problem was with the movie.”

One Reddit user guessed that the “dead pixel” is not visible in all scenes because only one of the cameras has a faulty sensor.

This flaw is “a bit distracted” and surprisingly Zach Snyder did not notice it, criticizing a third Internet user, while others jokingly said the film should have been called the “Army of the Dead Pixel.”

Variety RT, Twitter.