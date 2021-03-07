Did you receive this mysterious message? Do not open it! It is a virus that will steal your money

Mexico. –Since criminals are not comfortable, a new c has been reportediberestafa That is already spreading in Internet.

It comes down to receiving “fuzzy” short message Who sent apparently Fedex Presumably in order to track your package, this message is actually an attack organized by cyber criminals to steal money from users.

Some of the victims of this attack have provided details of the new “modus operandi” FraudE, by which they lost more than a million pesos.

Based on this data, all users received a text message that read:

Hello (custom_name), your shipment was delivered on 04/09/2020 at the point of delivery. See where you can pick up your package here.

Along with this text, a URL is attached that they must enter to track the package, when the user reaches this address, a powerful virus is downloaded that is able to control the computer, thus stealing information such as login keys for bank accounts.

Likewise, the app can access all the device’s contacts, this way it can steal the names and numbers of more victims to personalize the package delivery message.

