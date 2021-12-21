Diego Bonita and Renata Notni enjoying their vacation in New York at the height of Christmas Mexico USA USA nndc | Mexico

Diego Bonita He is more in love than ever. The actor from “Luis Miguel, the series” is no longer hiding his love for actress Renata Notni and recently shared some photos from his recent trip with his romantic partner.

As can be seen in his footage, the Mexican traveled to New York, United States, on the eve of the Christmas reception and everything indicates that he will have that special date next to Renata.

Renata Notni was not far behind and also shared some photos in New York, specifically at the same spot where her famous boyfriend stood.

Diego Bonita and Renata Notni celebrated a year of relationship

Diego and Renata had a one year relationship two weeks ago. The Mexican actress and model was responsible for conveying this celebration through a romantic post on her Instagram profile.

The 31-year-old translator was enjoying a long vacation after the third season of “Luis Miguel, the series”, produced by the Netflix platform.

