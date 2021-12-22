Don’t search for Netflix | When and when does Don’t Look Up premiere on Netflix? What day does it premiere on Netflix?

This production will feature a star-studded cast starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Check here when and when it opens.

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett You won’t have to wait any longer to see them together because the movie will be released in just a matter of hours.do not searchand Netflix.

This entertaining comedy will feature two astronomers, Kate Dipasky and Randall Mindy, who, after discovering a giant meteorite approaching Earth, They must travel across the country to warn residents of this situation.

They will even visit the President of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, her son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), who They will not take into account the gravity of the situation.

Astronomers will have to do this Everything possible to attract the attention of the audience Who is more aware of social networks.

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the film’s cast also includes Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (also known as Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.

When and when does Don’t Look Up premiere on Netflix?

No Mires Arriba premieres Friday, December 24, 2021 on NetflixAnd that only means Christmas celebrations.

latin american watches

– Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 05:00 a.m.

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 4:00 AM

– Colombia, Peru, Panama and Ecuador: 03:00 AM

– Mexico: 02:00 AM