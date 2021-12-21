What time is the Matrix 4 Resurrections premiere on HBO Max? Experts.com

Those who live in the US will be one of the lucky few in the world who will be able to watch the new Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss movie simultaneously in theaters and on live broadcasts. What time does the Matrix 4 Resurrections premiere? HBO Max?

Remember that these simultaneous premieres are offered exclusively in the US and the rest of the world where the platform is available you have to wait an average of 35 days to debut on HBO Max. In the case of the new Matrix proposal, it will be between the end of January and the beginning of February 2022, for viewers in Latin America and Spain.

What time is the Matrix 4 Resurrections premiere on HBO Max?

The much-anticipated fourth film in the franchise in the United States can be seen from this Wednesday, December 22 at 3:01 a.m. (Eastern time) and 12:01 a.m. (Pacific time), So you will have to stay up after midnight or get up early just to watch the movie

The opening time is not entirely surprising, with Warner Media releasing its new episodes and movies on that platform, although it did make some exceptions for example with Dune or Wonder Woman 1984, which made it debut a few hours earlier.

In terms of theaters, the film debuted in the US on Wednesday the 22nd (something unusual, as films usually show on Fridays on US soil) and there are no preview jobs on Tuesday. In other countries (such as Argentina), it will be shown in cinemas on Thursday 23rd (with a preview on Wednesday), while in others it will be between Friday 24th and Sunday 26th December.

With the massive success of Spider-Man 3 No Way Home at the box office, which grossed nearly $600 million in its opening weekend worldwide, and with the Omicron variant rapidly expanding, the answer remains unseen. Many assert that it will be another of the few successes of the year, given the expectations generated by the franchise many years later.