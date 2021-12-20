Obama publishes a list of his recommended films – Chicureo Hoy

former president of the United States, Barack Obama has posted a list of his favorite movies This year 2021 as usual for some time.

Obama announces lists of cultural recommendations, in both literature, film and music, to the point that he becomes End of the year tradition, because they are usually well received for their choices.

Among his favorite films of 2021, is the new adaptation of “Love Without Barriers”Directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Rita Moreno.

There is also a Japanese movie “driving my car”, adapted from the story of Haruki Murakami and the Norwegian “The worst person in the world.”

The rest includes the documentary “Summer of the Soul”, which recalls the Festival of African American Culture held in New York in the summer of 1969; Drama “passing”, on apartheid; s “Judas and the Black Christ”About the killing of one of the leaders of the Black Panthers.

On the other hand, I mention the tapes: “dog power” (One of the Oscars favorites), “Pig”And Card CounterAnd “Old Henry”And “The Last Duel”And “The Tragedy of Macbeth”And “come on” s “Where are you going, Aida?”

As for the books, he said: “Beautiful country”, de Qian Julie Wang; y “Harlem Shuffle”, de Colson Whitehead.

Finally, the former president confirmed that in The next few days, the song list will be published, which previously included the artists: J Balvin and Rosalía. CHH