Obama publishes a list of his recommended films – Chicureo Hoy

5 mins ago Cynthia Porter

It also included books and documentaries.

former president of the United States, Barack Obama has posted a list of his favorite movies This year 2021 as usual for some time.

Obama announces lists of cultural recommendations, in both literature, film and music, to the point that he becomes End of the year tradition, because they are usually well received for their choices.

Among his favorite films of 2021, is the new adaptation of “Love Without Barriers”Directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Rita Moreno.

There is also a Japanese movie “driving my car”, adapted from the story of Haruki Murakami and the Norwegian “The worst person in the world.”

The rest includes the documentary “Summer of the Soul”, which recalls the Festival of African American Culture held in New York in the summer of 1969; Drama “passing”, on apartheid; s “Judas and the Black Christ”About the killing of one of the leaders of the Black Panthers.

On the other hand, I mention the tapes: “dog power” (One of the Oscars favorites), “Pig”And Card CounterAnd “Old Henry”And “The Last Duel”And “The Tragedy of Macbeth”And “come on” s “Where are you going, Aida?”

As for the books, he said: “Beautiful country”, de Qian Julie Wang; y “Harlem Shuffle”, de Colson Whitehead.

Finally, the former president confirmed that in The next few days, the song list will be published, which previously included the artists: J Balvin and Rosalía. CHH

More Stories

Don’t Look Up – Premieres December 24 on Netflix

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix movie that set a record in the US audience according to Nielsen

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Master Journeys will arrive in Latin America on Netflix

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Venezuelan Made Magic Come To Life In Encanto, Disney’s Movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: date, time, live broadcasts, nominees

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Access series based on video games

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Obama publishes a list of his recommended films – Chicureo Hoy

5 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Types of Content Management Systems (CMS)

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

How exercise affects metabolism and weight loss

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

From Aspen to Whistler, North America’s Top Five Ski Areas

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

A new study can confirm the prediction made by Stephen Hawking about the role of black holes in the origin of the universe

8 hours ago Leo Adkins