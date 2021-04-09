Discover a healthy Pharaonic city in Egypt; More than 3 thousand years old – El Sol de México

On Thursday, archaeologists said they have discovered an ancient Pharaonic city that has been hidden for centuries near some of Egypt’s most famous monuments.

It was the big city It was built more than 3,400 years ago during the reign of the majestic Amenhotep IIIThe Egyptian archaeologist supervising the excavations said Zahi Hawass, one of the most powerful pharaohs in Egypt.

The team began searching for a funerary temple near Luxor in September, but found it within weeks Clay brick formations in all directionsZahi Hawass said in a statement.

Archaeologists discovered which city It has been well preserved And He had almost complete walls And Rooms full of everyday things With rings, beetles, colored earthenware, and clay bricks sealed from Amenhotep’s cartouche.

“The city’s streets are lined with houses,” Hawass said. “Some of their walls reach a height of three meters.”

The excavations are located on the west bank of Luxor, near the statues of Memnon, Medinet Habu and the Ramesseum, or the mortuary temple of King Ramses II, near the Valley of the Kings.

“This is a very important discovery,” Peter Lacovara, director of the US-based Antiquities and Ancient Egyptian Heritage Fund, told Reuters.

The state of conservation and the number of objects from daily life indicate another famous excavation.

“It is a kind of Pompeii of ancient Egypt “It shows the urgent need to preserve this area as an archaeological park,” said Lakovara, who has worked in the Qasr Muqata area for more than 20 years but has not participated in the excavations.

Betsy Brian, a specialist during the reign of Amenhotep III, said that the site contains a large number of ovens and stoves for making glass and pottery, along with the remains of thousands of statues.

Merely locating the manufacturing centers provides details of how the Egyptians did what they did under a great and wealthy rule like Amenhotep III. This will bring knowledge for many years to come.“he added.

Hawass said the city extends westward to the former workers town of Deir al-Madina.

The statement added that according to historical references, it included three palaces of Amenhotep III and the administrative and industrial center of the empire.

On Thursday, the Egyptian government announced a discovery under the sand in the great city of Luxor, which dates back nearly 3,000 years, and was lost in a good state of preservation.

It was “the largest administrative and industrial settlement in the era of the Egyptian Empire on the West Bank of Luxor,” and is located on the Nile, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

He added that the city got the name “Ascension of Aton” and was active during the era of the Pharaohs of the Eighteenth Dynasty, such as Amenhotep III or Tutankhamen.

They have so far managed to discover several areas in the city, where they found a bakery and a large kitchen with ovens and ceramic pieces, in addition to an administrative and residential neighborhood.

They also found a work area with molds to produce amulets and decorative objects and an area for making bricks used in building temples that bear the seal in the name of Pharaoh Amenhotep III.

