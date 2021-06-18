Disney invests in African science fiction cartoons

Disney will produce a series of short animations in collaboration with dozens of African creators, generate fire: generate fire, which will air on Disney+ in late 2022.

With a focus on Africa, Disney has partnered with dozens of creators across the continent to produce a series of animated shorts. generate fire: generate fire. The company announced Thursday during the 60th Annecy Festival, that it will be broadcast worldwide on the Disney+ streaming platform in late 2022.

Vice President Orion Ross said the 10 10-minute films that make up this anthology series “answer the same question in a very different way: What would the future of Africa look like from an African perspective”. Disney EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) animation during a pre-recorded conference.

He added that designers from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt “will bring you their unique visions.”

“Taking advantage of the magic of the world for Afrofuturism, which is motivated by Black Panther Marvel, and drawing inspiration from the continent’s rich history and diverse cultures, “each movie features a blend of ‘fantasy, futuristic technology, aliens, gods and monsters, action and adrenaline for audiences of all ages…'” he said.

South African studio Triggerfish will be lead producer and Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: The New Generation), “Executing Producer”.

‘Great potential’

The announcement comes in time for the Annecy Festival, a major animated film event (until Saturday), which this year celebrates Africa, and for which “Disney recognizes the huge potential,” according to Orion Ross.

Studio Mickey announced in December that it has partnered with African entertainment company Kogali to create a new sci-fi series that will air on Disney+ in 2022. Before (“Future” in Yoruba, a West African language), “happens in a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria.”

Disney Junior and Disney+ will also be releasing a children’s series in 2023, Kia and Kimoji ChampionsProduced by Canadian eOne and featuring South African personalities Kelly Dillon and Mark Day. It features Kia, a seven-year-old superhero who loves dancing and martial arts.

Disney doesn’t forget its partners from the Old Continent, as evidenced by its July 28 arrival at Disney+ of Adventures in Tic and Tac Park, the first original European animated series created for the platform, produced by French studio Xilam. One of your episodes a ghost, for the Official Annecy Competition in the Movies for Television category.