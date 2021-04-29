Disney +: January 2021 series and movie releases
Within two days 2020 It will end with a list of the products that have arrived Disney + After arriving in Mexico and Latin America. By January 2021, the platform is already I made high-quality original movies.
Among the products, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns (UCM) With the seriesWandaVision“In addition to a string”MuppetsAnd the movieZipper“.
Below we share the full list of series, movies, and documentaries that will be arriving on Disney + in January 2021.
Disney + movies
- “Magic Camp” – January 15th
- The One and Only Ivan – January 22
- “Draw” – January 29
- “Epic” – January 8th
- Dr. Doolittle 3 – January 15th
- “Eragon” – January 15th
- Expedition Everest – January 15th
- The “gender revolution” – January 15th
- The Book of Life – January 22
- Wild Uganda – January 22
- “Total Rhythm” – January 22
- “Girl and Girl 2” – January 22nd
- “Ramona and Bezos” – 29 de enero
Disney + series
- “Much Beyond: Creating Frozen 2” – January 8th
- Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8
- “WandaVision” – January 15th
- “A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” – January 15th
- “The Muppets Now” – January 22nd
- Pixar Popcorn – January 22nd
- “High School Musical: Music: Singing Along” – January 22nd
- “Marvel 616” – January 29
- “The Garden of Clarilú” – January 8
- “Art Attack: Season 3” – January 8th
- “Science of the Absurd: The Third and Fourth Season” – January 51
- “When the bell rings” – January 15th
- “Veterinary Secrets” – January 22
- “Science of the Absurd: Seasons 5 and 6” – January 22nd
- “My home is my ugly beauty” – January 29
- Kikiwaka camp – January 29
Disney + Specials
- “High School Musical: Music: Series: Special” – January 15th
- Latin American production
- El Lexusantino de Arnoldo
Disney + Shorts
- “Ploy” – January 15th
- Disney Jr. Lullabies – Jan.29
