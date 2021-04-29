Disney +: January 2021 series and movie releases

Within two days 2020 It will end with a list of the products that have arrived Disney + After arriving in Mexico and Latin America. By January 2021, the platform is already I made high-quality original movies.

Among the products, the Marvel Cinematic Universe returns (UCM) With the seriesWandaVision“In addition to a string”MuppetsAnd the movieZipper“.

Below we share the full list of series, movies, and documentaries that will be arriving on Disney + in January 2021.

Disney + movies

  • “Magic Camp” – January 15th
  • The One and Only Ivan – January 22
  • “Draw” – January 29
  • “Epic” – January 8th
  • Dr. Doolittle 3 – January 15th
  • “Eragon” – January 15th
  • Expedition Everest – January 15th
  • The “gender revolution” – January 15th
  • The Book of Life – January 22
  • Wild Uganda – January 22
  • “Total Rhythm” – January 22
  • “Girl and Girl 2” – January 22nd
  • “Ramona and Bezos” – 29 de enero

Disney + series

  • “Much Beyond: Creating Frozen 2” – January 8th
  • Marvel Studios Legends – Jan 8
  • “WandaVision” – January 15th
  • “A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” – January 15th
  • “The Muppets Now” – January 22nd
  • Pixar Popcorn – January 22nd
  • “High School Musical: Music: Singing Along” – January 22nd
  • “Marvel 616” – January 29
  • “The Garden of Clarilú” – January 8
  • “Art Attack: Season 3” – January 8th
  • “Science of the Absurd: The Third and Fourth Season” – January 51
  • “When the bell rings” – January 15th
  • “Veterinary Secrets” – January 22
  • “Science of the Absurd: Seasons 5 and 6” – January 22nd
  • “My home is my ugly beauty” – January 29
  • Kikiwaka camp – January 29

Disney + Specials

  • “High School Musical: Music: Series: Special” – January 15th
  • Latin American production
  • El Lexusantino de Arnoldo

Disney + Shorts

  • “Ploy” – January 15th
  • Disney Jr. Lullabies – Jan.29

