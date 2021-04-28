Operation Varsity Blues: 4 facts for understanding the Felicity Hoffman and Lori Laughlin case documentary | nczg | Skip an entry

As standard know more

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, the Ministry of Justice of the Arab Republic of Egypt announced United State Unveiled the biggest university admission scam she has been sued. In all, 53 people from bankers and businessmen to Hollywood stars Felicity Hoffman and Laurie Loughlin bought income for their children from the nation’s most prestigious universities.

More than 200 federal agents worked in 6 different states in what has been dubbed “Operation Blues Squash.” The investigations found that since 2011, a total of $ 25 million in bribes has been paid to buy access to universities.

He also met the person in charge of creating the elaborate network: William “Rick” Singer, a private university counselor who was responsible for handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars from wealthy families who had hired him from foundations as generous donations. .

On March 17th, Netflix released a documentary called “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal”, which – supported by testimonies, audio recordings, and evidence gathered by authorities – reconstructs the Singer network and its downfall.

But wait, before you start your “play” we’ll tell you some things you should know about the situation and the American higher education model with which you can fully understand the documentary.

1. What is Varsity Blues?

If you google it, you will most likely end up watching the 1999 movie directed by Brian Robins. It makes perfect sense in the world because it was precisely that tape that the Feds took as a reference to baptize the process.

why? Because you can see in it the path of effort and dedication by which the young man gets to Brown University thanks to a sports scholarship, specifically American football. For its part, the Singer Network has devoted its efforts to increasing income for the children of its clients thanks to the fact that young people were seen within the sports programs of universities, especially the most prestigious sports programs, many of whom are members of the Ivy League.

2. What is the Ivy League?

Have you ever seen one of the top 10, 20 or 50 university rankings? Well, 4 of the top 5 in the US belong to the Ivy League, according to the 2020 list.

Although the term originally referred to a NCAA Athletic Conference (National Association of Collegiate Athletes, in Spanish), it has evolved to denote eight prestigious universities in the United States.

here they are:

Brown University Columbia University Cornell University Dartmouth College Harvard university Princeton University University of Pennsylvania Yale University

All of these institutions, in addition to being established between the colonial era and the nineteenth century, are private and are located in the northwestern United States.

It should be noted that from that list only Singer’s connection to Yale University was verified.

3. Who is Rick Singer and what is an independent college counselor?

The architect of this complex web of bribery is Rick Singer, a former physical education teacher who, after being fired, began working as a freelance university counselor in the 1990s.

Various reports and reports in the American media provide an account of the stress and anxiety this causes – and every year it increases – in young applicants to universities in the United States. This, mainly because the more prestigious an organization is, the higher its income ratio should be.

Ironically then, as you’ll see in the documentary, there are 3,000 universities in the country, but most students only refer to a few of them.

To deal with challenging application, wealthier students hire an independent college counselor, the type of advisor who will academically prepare them for the highest possible scores on the SAT or ACT.

Relax, now we explain what the SAT and ACT are.

This profession is completely legal in the United States. However, as of 2011, Singer has stopped advising its clients only to find what he callsParallel gates“, Bearing in mind that the main source is regular income and false income is direct bribery to the educational institution.

4. What are the SAT and ACT?

“There were two basic types of fraud Singer was promoting: one was cheating on the SAT or ACT, and the other was using their connections with coaches and bribes to get them to go to college with fake athletic credentials. Some parents took advantage of one of these tactics – I think Miss Hoffman, for example, took advantage of one of these methods, which is the SAT scam – there were those who took advantage of the other and those who profited from both.In March 2019, Massachusetts Federal Prosecutor Andrew E.Lelling explained, During a press conference.

SAT and ACT are two types of entrance exams that most universities administer in the United States. The first consists of two parts, one for reading and writing, and the other for mathematics.

The exam takes a total of 3 hours divided as follows: 65 minutes for reading the first part and answering 52 multiple choice questions, 35 minutes for the written part, and 80 minutes for the 58 mathematical questions. The remaining time is divided between breaks and the option to add text in 50 minutes to score points.

Each segment gives a score from 200 to 800 points and the maximum possible score is 1600 points.

On the other hand, ACT consists of four departments: Mathematics, Reading, Science, and Language Arts. It takes a total of 2 hours 55 minutes divided as follows: 45 minutes for 75 language questions, 60 minutes for 60 math questions, 35 minutes for 40 reading questions, and finally 35 minutes for 40 scientific questions.

Like the SAT, they have the option to include additional text, but they only have 40 minutes to do so.

The maximum score in this case is 36 points for each section, the average of which is finally calculated.

The results of these exams are evaluated by the Board of Education of the university you are applying to, but that’s not all. Added to this is the academic record that your school will issue, and in the case of large private universities, of course, any financial contribution to the institution will be taken into account.

Going to see the new Netflix documentary, it looks like you already have everything clear. If you still cannot find it on the platform, click here to go to it directly.

code

Genre: documentary, research

Country and year: United States, 2020

Director: Chris Smith

Elenko: Matthew Modine, Roger Regnac, Jillian Peterson

Our rating: ★★★★

