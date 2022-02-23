Do you have one of these Xiaomi? They give you YouTube Premium for free

a Upgrade functional except Launched jointly with Youtube Technology Equipment Co xiaomi To provide customers of this company with the possibility to enjoy three months of YouTube Premium No cost, which can be accessed by users who own family smartphones Xiaomi 11 T And the Redmi Note 11 preferentially.

Although the new Xiaomi models allow content videos to be played on YouTube even with the cell phone screen turned off, YouTube Premium membership includes more special features in your account.

In order for you to access this promotion and start enjoying jobs Subscription FreeIn this article, we will show you what you need to do to activate the account on your Xiaomi phone without spending.

As you probably know, YouTube is the most popular digital video platform on the web with an extensive catalog of content uploaded by users of this platform. social network Internet users upload content to their own accounts, which other people can comment on and allow interaction within their system.

For the YouTube Premium method, it is a special shipping configuration that provides features such as reproduction On my knowledge for your contents, so you can play your music even with the screen off, without pausing the video, as well as saying goodbye to annoying music Ads commercial For a smoother and smoother user experience.

How do I access the free YouTube Premium membership

The requirements to activate your free subscription are negligible, and you just have to have one of the following newer models from the tech company reference to access your Preferred Account:

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

If you are a Xiaomi customer and using one of these listed models, you can go to the mobile video app portal or from your internet browser, enter the online platform to order your YouTube Premium free trial.

Usually users who accept the trial period can enjoy its functionality for one month, but if you apply from one of the mentioned smartphones, this time will be extended to three months for free.

When that period expires your personal account contract membership It costs 1,190 pesos per year, but if you don’t want to be charged when your free trial ends, simply cancel the subscription before time runs out and your account will be charged. Credit card.

