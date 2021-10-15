Documentary and Film Friday in Cineteca de Durango

10/14/2021
  • The documentary will be available at 4:30 p.m., and the film at 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Written by: Monica Rojas

Durango Cinematheque, in cooperation with the Guillermo Ceniceros Museum of Art, invites on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 October to screen the film “Winter Days”.

Which will be available at 6:45 PM and 9 PM. In addition, there will be a screening of the documentary “El Viaje de Paty” on Friday.

Part of the Doctubre Festival, the show will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Winter Days, directed by Gisele Hernandez Mainez, depicts the life of Nestor, a man who works nights as a hotel receptionist and does not seem to have any future.

His only option is to live with his sister in the United States, however, as he is the youngest and only son who continues to live with his mother, Lilia, he cannot make the decision to leave.

Lilia recently lost her job and is also looking for her way.

There is a cabin that connects both of them to the past, and reuniting with her will lead to a change in their lives.

Similarly, the Mexican documentary “El Viaje de Paty” by Santiago Pedrochi will be shown at the beginning of the screenings. This story tells how a violent woman, Wirarika, transformed her pain into a new and better way of life for her family.

