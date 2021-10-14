STARZ announces the second season of Blindspotting

This content was published on Oct 14, 2021 – 4:31 PM

Culture Writing, October 14 (EFE). Starz pay announced today that Blindspotting, which has been translated by Jasmine Cephas Jones and produced by Rafael Casale and David Diggs, will have a second season after the success of the first episode.

According to what the channel reported today, this series consisting of half-hour chapters and a sequel to a movie of the same name that was released in 2018, will have a second season for Casa and David.

“The series has earned critical acclaim and is a great example of our commitment to programming that focuses on unique and original stories by and for women and an underrepresented audience,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ. from the channel.

Currently, with only one season, the series has entered more than a dozen lists of “Top of 2021” in the United States, such as the lists of Rolling Stone, Variety, IndyWire, AV Club, USA Today or TV Good. com.

Emmy Award-winning “Blindspotting” stars Jasmine Cephas Jones (“#FreeRayshawn”), Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward (“Shameless”), Jaylen Barron (“Free Rein”), Candace Nicholas-Lippman (“Good Trouble”) and Oscar and Emmy Award Winner Helen Hunt (“Impossible Best”).

Season 1 of “Blindspotting” begins six months after the end of the film, which centers on Ashley, who lives a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of her son, is imprisoned. Suddenly. A fact forces her to go through an existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and sister. EFE

