Documentary “Why is life like this?” Demystifies the identity of the Mexican

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter
This content was published on March 29, 2022 – 15:33

Monica Rubalcava

Mexico City, March 29 (EFE). – How Mexicans see themselves and why do they do it this way is explored in the documentary “Why Life Like This?” Directed by Mexican director Olalo Rubio.

The work, made with public funding, sets a precedent not only for the phenomenon of microfinance, but also for being the first film in Latin America inspired by a podcast.

“Out of all the projects I’ve done, this is definitely the one I’ve learned the most from. Understanding that the issue of the national identity of the Mexican seems to be an important myth to me and I think it should be discussed further (…) to continue to think that the Mexican is an inherently defeatist, I think It’s not true and it’s not, explains this Tuesday to Effie Rubio, screenwriter for the project with journalist Evan Neblas.

Produced by Convoy Network, the film was born out of the hottest podcast on the platform titled “Why?” It was written by both.

In this show, the creators question the great unknowns – sometimes absurd ones – that haunt the heads of so many humans under Robin Moya’s novel.

“It’s a parody of investigative journalism paired with philosophical wanderlust, a work of humor in which we try to answer questions like why do men have nipples? Why do we eat animals? Why does Covid seem invincible? It’s kind of like an audio documentary,” says Rubio, also an anchor.

The idea of ​​making a “too TV” themed version of the project was born in 2016, the same year the director launched the Convoy Network’s podcast platform.

microfinance

Since then, Olallo has set himself an important challenge, which is to make a film that has nothing to do with any political and economic power, and the only way to do that was through the support of his followers.

“I’ve always wanted to try crowdfunding. I thought, What would happen if we could fund a movie that couldn’t be funded from state resources because of its subject matter and that wasn’t comfortable for private initiative either? Funding can only be done with the same people who want to see it,” he explains.

“We had the perfect project, it had to be an uncomfortable, critical, humorous movie,” he deepens.

Rubio launched the first call to raise 800,000 pesos (about 43,200 dollars) from the Kickstarter platform, and despite the poor expectations of the managers, they received 1,500,000 pesos (about 81,000 dollars).

The project started before the epidemic arrived and everything was delayed, it ran out of money and started hard work of “convincing” its followers to get resources again and be able to finish the movie, which they will watch absolutely free on its platform. Starting March 31.

The director, who revealed that he had raised 4,000,000 pesos (about $216,000), admitted, “I had a responsibility to make a film that the audience who funded it would love. ) Donated by 4,727 people who will see before anyone else the virtual screening of the film this Tuesday.

Hitachi 1985

If there is one thing that distinguishes Rubio’s film projects, it is the 1985 Hitachi TV which appears in his feature films from “This Is Not a Movie” (2011), through “Ilusión Nacional” (2014) and now in “Why is life so?” .

Says the author of the film, which has more than 1,000 entries, documentary material and about half an hour of animated work.

“I have a romantic relationship with her, I have a love-hate relationship with television, and this was my first relationship in my bedroom (…) I discovered (Stanley) Kubrick and (Jean-Luc) Gordard and many other directors.”

Finally, Rubio hopes that the film will generate a reflection of the identity of the Mexican in those who watch it.

“It’s important to generate national unity, that’s fine, but I think maybe it’s time to restore other myths and replace old myths with new ones,” he says. EFE

mrl / jmrg / mqb / rrt

(picture)

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.

More Stories

Netflix is ​​proud of the first trailer for the biographical series ‘El Rey, Vicente Fernández’

22 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Everything at once, everywhere”: Michelle Yeoh’s exclusive Spanish trailer for the Multiverse

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

‘CODA’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Win Writers Guild Awards

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Applauded in the United States: Denzel Washington, Range Rover Champion

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

A sneak peek at ‘Avatar 2’ and developments from Disney and Universal shine at CinemaCon

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 50 Live via Telemundo: Date, time and how to watch Wednesday 27th April Episode LIVE | Colombian soap operas | Netflix series | Fame

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Documentary “Why is life like this?” Demystifies the identity of the Mexican

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Ciudad Ciencia” returns to Valdepeñas with humor on May 5 with “Big Van: Scientists on Wheels” – Ciudad Real News

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

La Jornada – The Women’s Battle Will Bring Historic Million Dollars

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Scientists are about to announce to the world something new and innovative in our galaxy – teach me about science

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Solar eclipse April 30, 2022: the three signs of the zodiac most affected by this phenomenon

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring