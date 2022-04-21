Dominican film “Toy aficiao” premieres Friday on HBO Max

56 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Santo Domingo. Dr

“Toy Aficiao” will premiere in the US this coming Friday, April 22nd, on the prestigious cable TV and digital streaming platform HBO Max.

The film was directed by Jose Carlos Vargas Starring Jose Mota Bristol and Zamantha Diaz, it is based on a screenplay by Eudys Cordero for film production company Gems Films.

Toy Aficiao tells the story of two young people separated by social classes. United by a passion for music. Emmanuel is a young man from the neighborhood studying on a scholarship at a prestigious university, with an immense talent for urban music and theater, in that world he meets Elaine, a beautiful upper-class girl, who lives in a prestigious sector of a city. The two towns are separated only by a wall.

The film is a production for the whole family and is based on the musical of the same name, which was preceded by a series of successful presentations in both Santo Domingo and Santiago, with more than five fully booked shows and excellent reviews from the home press.

Executive production was responsible for Cesar Curiel, Maria Isabel Concepcion, Angela Medina, Odes Cordero, and Lorenzo Castro.

Islabrava Media LLP is the company responsible for distribution, and its associated company Islabrava Productions Srl has carried out post-production for the film, which will soon be released in Dominican theaters and in other markets.

The cast consists of Axel Mancilla, Miguel Lindor, Frances Cruz, Giamela Roman, Joe Garris (Alexander Rodriguez), Gaila Piras-Goico, Luis Alberto Perez, Evelyn del Carmen Gonzalez, Marie Gaby Aguilera, Lila Taveras, Raulito Grisanti Rodriguez, Augusto Feria Martínez, Miguel He, Carla C. Angela .

“Toy Aficiao” has a professional crew: produced by Eudys and Massiel Cordero; Director of Photography, Samuel Vargas. Music, Robert Susanna and Virgilio Velez Jr.; director and sound designer Franklin Hernandez; Technical Director, Jane Calcano; Casting Director, Elizabeth Luna; Continuous, Jul Grolon; Acting coach Daniel Aurelio. ed., Bhima Gandica; Mograph and VFX, Justo Haché.

More Stories

A song from the animated movie Encanto tops the world chart

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is the character Denzel Washington was about to play in Fast and the Furious

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Paramount is making a live-action Beyblade movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Stephanie Caillou confirms her relationship with Maxi Iglesias has ended and avoids talking about actor Kerem Bursin

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

All James Bond movies will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting May 1

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Ridima Kapoor Sahni shares her fan art incorporating Rishi Kapoor into Alia Ranbir’s wedding photo

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Free Trade Agreement with the United States amounts to 127 billion US dollars in ten years | Finance | Economie

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Dominican film “Toy aficiao” premieres Friday on HBO Max

56 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Scholar from Honduras awarded by the Catholic University of Chile – Science

58 mins ago Mia Thompson

The African Cup will be held in July…in France

59 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

60 mins ago Leo Adkins