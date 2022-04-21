Netflix is ​​about to give the final touch to shared passwords

Netflix has announced that it will extend the trial period that is currently active in some countries to charge an additional amount to those users who share their account with people outside their household.

Shared passwords have always been a major stumbling block for Netflixwho wasn’t referring to them two days ago when he announced that he lost subscribers in the first quarter of the year for the first time since 2011 (about 200,000 users to be exact).

In light of the resounding results that the company brought to the table during the first quarter of the year, to which shared passwords could have contributed, Netflix has announced that it will extend the trial period that is currently active in some countries to charge an additional amount to those users who share their account with people outside their household.

Netflix has been fighting with shared passwords for some time, but Looks like he’s now ready to give them lace for sure.

Last March, Los Gatos introduced a testing feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that allows its subscribers to add users from outside their homes by paying a small additional fee. Now this functionality will also reach other global markets (including the US) in about a year.

Everything indicates that this jobwhich means an additional cost of between 2 and 3 euros for each additional user, It will be a reality in 2023.

Over 100 million families worldwide share a Netflix password

However, Netflix will continue to experiment with this functionality for the next twelve months. To find the perfect solution for common passwords.

In Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, Standard and Premium Netflix subscribers can add sub-accounts to their plans to shelter in such plans for viewers who do not live with them.. Each of these sub-accounts has its own profile and personal recommendations, as well as its own username and password.

Netflix estimates that there are currently 100 million households around the world who share their Netflix passwords. And in the United States and Canada alone, more than 30 million families participate in the practice.

Ask your subscribers to pay extra to add users who aren’t part of your core family to your account Netflix hopes to find the optimal balance that will allow its users to continue sharing an account without affecting the company’s income (Their huge content catalog translates into a very colossal expense for video streaming platform).