‘Don’t Search’ breaks records on Netflix

The film was watched for 152.29 million hours globally from December 27 to January 2, according to streaming platform data. This is the most watched hours in a week for a Netflix movie, broadcast confirmed Delivery time.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its lists of the most popular movies and TV shows with data from the hours watched over the previous week.

“Don’t Look Up” became Netflix’s third biggest movie of all time just 10 days after it debuted on the streaming service, with 263.32 million hours played in that time slot. Primary law. Netflix’s all-time ratings are based on the first 28 days of movies, so your ranking may improve in the coming weeks.

These are the top five ever on the digital platform:

“Red Notice” (2021) – 364.02 (1 million hours) “Bird Box” (2018) – 282.02 “Don’t Look” (2021) – 263.32 “Extract” (2020) – 231.34 “The Irishman” (2019) – 214.57

“Don’t Look” is seen by critics as a clear contender for Oscar nominations from that production house.